1987 LX, looking to go Holley EFi!

djdilliodon
New Member
Mar 24, 2024
- 1
- 0
- 0
Picked up a 1987 LX which has a full steeda body kit. Car is very clean, been a long time since I’ve seen one this nice. I had to buy it! The car has some cool things done but was also supercharged at one time. Whoever took the supercharger off, didn’t do what was needed for it to run right NA. Someone converted the car to mass air, it has a A9S ecu with a superchip in it most likely with a tune for the vortech. Has 42 lb green ford injectors which are way too big imo. Car runs and drives but will shut off for no reason and doesn’t idle well. The motor is forged bottom end, told a 363 but I doubt that. gt40 aluminum heads with downs bread box intake. I want to get rid of all this old stuff go with 24lb injectors and a Holley efi setup and Holley distributor. My question is aside from the Holley kit, what else should I get so I can make this all happen? This is my first fox body but my buddy knows these things and will help me put everything in but I don’t wanna bother him with picking out everything. I wanna look useful in some way . All help is greatly appreciated!