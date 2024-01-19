Mustang5L5
1988 Mustang EVTM - Electrical and vacuum troubleshooting manual
1988 Mustang EVTM - Electrical and vacuum troubleshooting manual
1988 Mustang EVTM
SImilar to 1987 and 1989 with minor differences in engine harness. Most non-engine related stuff is identical, such as power windows, HVAC, defrost, etc.
