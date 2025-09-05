Fuel 1990 mustang gt 5.0 no ground signal to fire injectors

B

brandyn200

Member
Aug 16, 2024
49
7
18
Iron river MI
#1
I have a 1990 mustang gt 5.0 with a 5 speed I have recently been trying to fix it up and make it more reliable to drive.
I've been driving it all summer had 1 breakdown due to the ignition coil going bad but otherwise no issues. Then one morning I go out to start the car and it just cranks not even trying to fire up. I have narrowed it down to injector ground signal.

The car has a chip in the ECC and an aftermarket ignition coil and that is all the modification that I know of.

I had to put a new ECC in the car last summer because it had failed I have a feeling it is failed again. I have checked power at injectors and went through the checklist

Is it possible that the chip is frying the ECC?

Thanks in advance
 

