I have a 1990 mustang gt 5.0 with a 5 speed I have recently been trying to fix it up and make it more reliable to drive.

I've been driving it all summer had 1 breakdown due to the ignition coil going bad but otherwise no issues. Then one morning I go out to start the car and it just cranks not even trying to fire up. I have narrowed it down to injector ground signal.



The car has a chip in the ECC and an aftermarket ignition coil and that is all the modification that I know of.



I had to put a new ECC in the car last summer because it had failed I have a feeling it is failed again. I have checked power at injectors and went through the checklist



Is it possible that the chip is frying the ECC?



Thanks in advance