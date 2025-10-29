I don't get this

Ignition ground - 12V (in run), 8.8V (cranking)

Have a similar thread posted here - it seems to have burnt itself out.I have new information since so trying this again.'87 GT12V at coil +&- (key in run)12V at injector + (key in run)Fuel pump primes (key in run)Run power in - 12VStart signal in - 2.2V (in run), 1.7V (cranking) ...Logic would lead you to the PIP being the problem.Now here's the "by the way",The car was running very well, I was getting set to put it into winter storage.Figured I would check timing & idle speed because, why not.I have a hand-held tach that I wanted to use (it's more accurate and convenient).I back-probed the coil negative connector to get a signal - it was not working.Wiggled the wires and connectors a bit, no luck, figured there was a problem with the tach.Shut car off, disconnect everything ... car won't start and hasn't since.I have to assume it's something I did but for the life of me I can't remember anything weird happening.No spark, no flash, no smoke, no smell.Any ideas?