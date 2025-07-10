1993 Cobra Front Bumper Sag

jeremyzcook82

jeremyzcook82

Member
Nov 4, 2024
40
13
18
Georgia
#1
The middle of my front bumper, just under where the Pony is mounted, sags and creates a gap. Looking at other Cobras of the same year model, I don’t see the gap. See picture
IMG_1527.webp
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#7
That bumper support is for a pre 87. The 87-93 had the fibreglass bumper support like this...

20250803_122859.webp


To me it looks like the bumper was trimmed too low (behind the cobra insert) and left no support to keep straight. That combined with black paint in hot sun has softened the plastic in the middle section leading to the droop.

I would try a board of wood or two as a spacer under the bumper cover (sitting on the support) and let it get hot in the sun and see if it straightens out on its own. Other wise you are looking at a replacement bumper cover.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Noobz347
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Paint and Body Aero to 4 eye Front End Swap
Replies
7
Views
212
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Smoky5oh
S
M
mkk50's Progress Thread
Replies
13
Views
182
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
jeremyzcook82
Resolved 1993 Cobra SRS Crash Sensors Front Right and Front Left
Replies
23
Views
546
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jeremyzcook82
jeremyzcook82
mach1
SOLD BringaTrailer - 1993 SVT Cobra - Original Owner - 4,737 miles
Replies
1
Views
178
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
mach1
mach1
C
Fabio from Italy!
Replies
3
Views
120
The Welcome Wagon
Ceskz
C
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu