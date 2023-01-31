1994-1995 5.0 EGR tube specs

As I get older and slower, I'm beginning to undo previous modifications (mutilations?) I've done to my vehicles. In that vein, I'm looking to swap out the long tubes on my '95 Cobra for shorty headers. While I'm at it, I was thinking that I would look into getting my EGR functional again. The good news is that Rock Auto has nearly everything I would need with the exception of the vacuum reservoir that mounts under the fender and the EGR tube itself.



Does anyone know what the specs are on the flare, the fittings threads, and the length and diameter of the tube? If nothing else, I could probably have a tube fabricated if I can get this info.