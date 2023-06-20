Time for a new clutch

Mustang5L5 said: SO much of your post mirrors my own activities and thoughts as of late. Click to expand...

I think we are getting old and there is more to life than unrealistic goals.My car is far from perfect. But which is better, enjoying an imperfect vehicle or watching it sit while I try to make it into something that's never going to meet my 2023 standards?Some of the parts i took off i sold to someone who drove a long way. Honestly, i thought he was nuts, his car was a trainwreck, the body, interior, engine bay, seats, all of it. Appeared to be a deathtrap to me, but that guy drove more miles in one day than i drove in 10 years.Want to know the real concern? Had my little guy not come out dressed for a ride i never said we were taking i'd be stuck in the same rut i've been in for years.I did want to put it back on the lift and check for leaks (which i did and there was none) only to find my 8 year old dressing for her turn in the car (she was in the pool originally).So while i didn't take that ride yet, i did buy another car seat immediately.I think i have to stop parking this car on the lift. It's nice to make a 2 car garage feel full size with a car in it. I'm 6'1 and have about 4 inches of head clearance so i can walk around freely, but it's a hassle to get the car in and out. With any luck once i tighten down the grub screws on the coil overs i can put the lift up and leave it there, without the car.One of those issues that made it a hassle resolved itself with the X pipe not hitting the lift cross member anymore.And to be clear, at no time since 2007 or so was this car not drivable. I collect parts and do work all at once, i never leave it where it doesn't function.