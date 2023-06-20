Time for a new clutch

So i rarely have driven this car, most of the time it's just around the block and home. This time my 6 year old was giving me a hand (in a bathing suit only), goes inside comes out fully dressed for a test drive (a drive i did not plan on). But in the interest in undoing the injustice i've done to my kids by not taking them out in the car, i did it anyway.
Turned out to be a good thing. I work on a lot of projects, but do little to no driving. There isn't a good reason for it other than i'm unhappy with something, which may just be the way it is. When i was a kid i was ok with the dumbest work, now i obsess over things that will never be perfect.

I've made quite a few changes over the last few years.

Replaced Koni fronts and qa1 rears with new bilsteins, honestly i just don't want to be bothered anymore with adjusting anything. Never really thought the qa1 lower bolt holes were tight enough around the bolts anyway.
Unfortunately it required new MM coil overs in the front (re-using my 275lb springs). This is did NOT know when i purchased the bilsteins.

Added the torque arm i was looking at for years in my garage including the necessary heavy duty torque arm springs, removed the quads.
The H&R sports i had before were definitely softer (i loved those springs). The torque arm looks like a pain to install (I chose to have a professional come to my house and weld it), but for the most part, it lines itself up. Some advice with this part, CHASE the threads on the end. I didn't (not that anyone or anything told me to) and when i put the bolt in it got jammed, forever... No amount of force would take it out
Turns out that there was slag in there and it wasn't chased from the factory. Even though it was old, i called MM, they knew the issue right away. Told me cut the arm in half (which i did) and they sent me a new one. Which is one of the reasons i buy from them.

MM bolt through tie rods. I may not have even needed these, i had a steeda set which i didn't think would adjust correctly but now i'm not sure. I removed the spindles and had my friend with a machine shop drill them out. I'd probably avoid this if possible. I still have the steeda tapered, so i can line them up and see if it were truly necessary.

I was running dual external GSS392 pumps with an in tank pick up, swapped that to a Holley 12-347 525lph pump. This piece is nicer and more solid than it looks in pics. Works well and is at least 50% quieter than the other two pumps. I have no idea how much power either supports, the gss392's are rated for 650hp each NA and supposedly the 12-347 is 1250hp NA.

Had my front wheels refurbed and new tires. Kuhmo V730 road race style tires. Now i have to put fender liners back in because these throw a lot of sand like drag radials.
Oddly a place by my house redoes the wheels and mounts and balances tires for $155 per wheel, i figured what they hell, some places charge $40 a tire just to do the tires. I switched the saleen center caps to ford ones, not sure how i feel, i may try a set of speedline center caps (these are speedline wheels). Added gorilla lug nuts, forgot what they are, but they are very small and unassuming. Key only. Tires are a 235/40/18. I lowered it about a 1/4 of an inch after this pic was taken.
PXL_20230620_145339842.jpg

I measured the fenders before and after the ride, the car did NOT drop at all. That's with quite a few new parts. So i think it's safe to get an alignment since it's way out of wack. It's surely higher than before because the X pipe no longer hits the cross bar on my lift necessitating wood planks on the ramps.

New speedo gear and sensor to get it to stop leaking. Used the LMR gear selector, but it's still off by about 5mph at 50mph. Might not be their fault, i have a saleen 170mph cluster, i did have brothers performance recalibrate it years ago, but i've never really trusted it.

Swapped out my 12:1 agr rack which was too light and fast for a car that drives this tail end happy. Used their 2000 cobra R spec rack. I feel like i went from too light to too heavy. I'll get the car aligned and see how i feel not doing it again this summer regardless.
Also fixed a hydroboost hose leak that has plagued me forever (just a tiny drip on the bottom of the rack). I love NOS parts, but when the O ring is not serviceable (it's a square block then right angle going into the rack), maybe it's better to not buy 3 original hoses that have been dry rotting for 20 years at twice the price. The eldermann $25 replacement part didn't fit as well, but doesn't leak, so...

Some driving notes. Car handled great, probably too great, what am i going to do, go around 30mph bends at 120mph?
You can feel the fact that there is almost no rubber to the rear anymore. It's not noisy per se, but you kinda just know it. The torque arm is obviously bolted to the rear and weld to the subs.
Car tracked extremely straight under full throttle with the tires loose. There was quite a bit of confidence that i wasn't going to land up in the other lane. Note that this engine easily breaks the tires loose without launching it hard.
Way less rattling and shaking sounds from the car in general. I'm guessing kilmat in the back helped, but i think i had a handful of parts moving more than i prefer.
No clearance issues period with the exhaust. My dynomax ultraflo catback, coupled with my 1996 cobra bassani x pipe cleared the torque arm and panhard bar with no modifications.
I also found the reach for the blinker stalk to be really far, i did a tilt column swap with a momo wheel years ago, i guess i just never paid attention to the reach.

I bought this car seat ( i need two, but wanted to try one first)
Amazon product ASIN B0BDRGTVV2
View: https://www.amazon.com/Graco-TurboBooster-Highback-Booster-Declan/dp/B0BDRGTVV2/ref=sxts_b2b_sx_reorder_acb_customer?content-id=amzn1.sym.44ecadb3-1930-4ae5-8e7f-c0670e7d86ce%3Aamzn1.sym.44ecadb3-1930-4ae5-8e7f-c0670e7d86ce&cv_ct_cx=graco+turbobooster&keywords=graco+turbobooster&pd_rd_i=B0BDRGTVV2&pd_rd_r=4cb4ee05-948c-4f5f-9632-e1e6d7844663&pd_rd_w=8djQ9&pd_rd_wg=Nipsd&pf_rd_p=44ecadb3-1930-4ae5-8e7f-c0670e7d86ce&pf_rd_r=DVQX4P5QW02NMD12TRB7&qid=1687221800&sr=1-1-62d64017-76a9-4f2a-8002-d7ec97456eea.
Fits easily. It's a bit tall, but a fox backseat is a kinda small, my 8 year old daughter appears to almost not even need one. But she'll be in one anyway, so i feel better.

There are some things i don't like.
My passenger side window rattles when it's down, anyone know the cause? It was driving me nuts. When it's up, it's fine. I have parts to redo the door panel, but nothing to do with the glass tracks. I like to take a part off and immediately fix it. So i'd rather order parts, then do all at once, even if it's more parts than i need.

My blaupunkt retro stereo is awesome, but i shut the battery off my car each time i park it. I've done this for the last 20 years. Not the end of the world to reprogram some stereos, but this one you need a degree for, i can't spend 10 minutes programming the stereo every time i drive the car. I don't know the solution here, other than put a whip out somewhere (in the back where the battery is) for a tender. My opinion is killing power to the car makes the battery last forever. My last battery went from like 07 to 2021. I just wish i could give the stereo a back up power, but my guess is that if i do, it will back feed the entire system draining the back up battery.
Is there a solution for this?

Also removed the gauges from my vents and install a smaller set below the stereo.
Note: Behind the tape deck door is usb and card slots.
PXL_20220514_180211007.jpg

I'm not much of a picture taking guy, if you want some pics of something so say and i'll take them.
The car exterior itself is filthy, i only cleaned the glass to drive it, lol.

I'm almost out of projects, i think this winter may be time for paint and serious pain to my wallet.
 
Mustang5L5 said:
SO much of your post mirrors my own activities and thoughts as of late.
Click to expand...
I think we are getting old and there is more to life than unrealistic goals.
My car is far from perfect. But which is better, enjoying an imperfect vehicle or watching it sit while I try to make it into something that's never going to meet my 2023 standards?
Some of the parts i took off i sold to someone who drove a long way. Honestly, i thought he was nuts, his car was a trainwreck, the body, interior, engine bay, seats, all of it. Appeared to be a deathtrap to me, but that guy drove more miles in one day than i drove in 10 years.

Want to know the real concern? Had my little guy not come out dressed for a ride i never said we were taking i'd be stuck in the same rut i've been in for years.
I did want to put it back on the lift and check for leaks (which i did and there was none) only to find my 8 year old dressing for her turn in the car (she was in the pool originally).
So while i didn't take that ride yet, i did buy another car seat immediately.

I think i have to stop parking this car on the lift. It's nice to make a 2 car garage feel full size with a car in it. I'm 6'1 and have about 4 inches of head clearance so i can walk around freely, but it's a hassle to get the car in and out. With any luck once i tighten down the grub screws on the coil overs i can put the lift up and leave it there, without the car.
One of those issues that made it a hassle resolved itself with the X pipe not hitting the lift cross member anymore.

And to be clear, at no time since 2007 or so was this car not drivable. I collect parts and do work all at once, i never leave it where it doesn't function.
 
2000xp8 said:
Want to know the real concern? Had my little guy not come out dressed for a ride i never said we were taking i'd be stuck in the same rut i've been in for years.
Click to expand...


That's how my first real drive went this year as well. Car was fully driveable late last year, but all i did was go around the block with it.

Couple weeks ago my kids were begging for a ride when I backed out of the garage, so off we went on the longest ride I had gone on in a few years. Couldn't say no
 
There is very little draw on the memory wire of the radio. I think it is in the range of 0.007 amps (measured it once long ago chasing a draw that turned out to be the alarm) so leaving that connected to the battery side of the kill switch should not affect the batteries long term.
 
AeroCoupe said:
There is very little draw on the memory wire of the radio. I think it is in the range of 0.007 amps (measured it once long ago chasing a draw that turned out to be the alarm) so leaving that connected to the battery side of the kill switch should not affect the batteries long term.
Click to expand...

Good point. I may have been over thinking this. I may just have to run a wire to the back of the car.
I was kinda thinking of a 12v rechargeable battery on the constant hot line to the radio with a diode blocking power from going back to the vehicle.
 
With my car, i just connect a trickle charger up maybe every 4-6 weeks for a few hours to top the battery off. When it's fully charged the trickle charger displays a green light. I then remove the trickle charger rather than leave it hooked up.

I did that for years without issue. Bought the battery in '09. During the summer i'd go for a short drive every weekend so wasn't an issue. In the winter is when i would use the trickle charger every few weeks.

I disconnected my visor lights and took the hood light bulb out. I found those were always the source of accidental drain for me.
 
Mustang5L5 said:
With my car, i just connect a trickle charger up maybe every 4-6 weeks for a few hours to top the battery off. When it's fully charged the trickle charger displays a green light. I then remove the trickle charger rather than leave it hooked up.

I did that for years without issue. Bought the battery in '09. During the summer i'd go for a short drive every weekend so wasn't an issue. In the winter is when i would use the trickle charger every few weeks.

I disconnected my visor lights and took the hood light bulb out. I found those were always the source of accidental drain for me.
Click to expand...
I'd guess for sure it's the mirror lights for me. is there a connector on them? I haven't looked.
 
2000xp8 said:
I'd guess for sure it's the mirror lights for me. is there a connector on them? I haven't looked.
Click to expand...

There is.

Unscrew the two screws and drop the mirror down and you'll see the wire. Keep gently pulling out and you'll find the connector. I disconnected it and then tied a small string aroung the connector and fed it back in. I then tied the other end of the string to the disconnected side of the mirror. That way if i ever wanted to reconnect them (not likely) i could just pull the wire back out.

In 10+ years...i haven't reconnected them. I don;t need to look pretty.
 
Mustang5L5 said:
There is.

Unscrew the two screws and drop the mirror down and you'll see the wire. Keep gently pulling out and you'll find the connector. I disconnected it and then tied a small string aroung the connector and fed it back in. I then tied the other end of the string to the disconnected side of the mirror. That way if i ever wanted to reconnect them (not likely) i could just pull the wire back out.

In 10+ years...i haven't reconnected them. I don;t need to look pretty.
Click to expand...
Thanks, i'll disconnect them.
It's tough for me, i just feel like everything should work, yet i've had those flaps rubber banded closed for 20 years because they do work, lol.
My map light also didn't come on. My son asked me what it was, when i went to show him, it didn't work. I used to have to just flick the little switch that turns it on when it's released from the holder. I'll have to mess with it, i see that make a repro, but it's not really where i want to throw $100, my guess is that it's an easy fix internally.
 
Sometimes fixing the map light can be as simple as tightening the screws being that one of them provides the ground to complete the circuit. Give that a try then check the bulb of course. Should be an easy and quick fix.
 
I agree with the mentality that of its there, it should work.

But those lights are more trouble than it’s worth when it comes to battery drain. Best to just pick your battles and they aren’t worth it.
 
2000xp8 said:
Good point. I may have been over thinking this. I may just have to run a wire to the back of the car.
I was kinda thinking of a 12v rechargeable battery on the constant hot line to the radio with a diode blocking power from going back to the vehicle.
Click to expand...
Why not just put a tender on it?

Gimme your rear gear ratio, rear tire size, & what drive gear or year of your transmission. Wanna crank some numbers out. Think you might just need a speedo needle tweak.

Also, I know how cars can sit, and getting a car I didn't take too seriously, Black Jack, seems to have snapped me out of my own funk. Now, I have done a lot with it & have plans for all 3, this year.
 
Honestly I like the simplicity of getting out, waking around the car, shutting off the battery switch mounted in the rear plate and going in the house.
My battery is in a moroso sealed box in the hatch, the tender is just another step i don't want to do. Maybe for the winter. I have a few of them, i just don't seem to use them unless needed.

I'm going to give Mike's suggestion a try. Lose the power to the visors. I have a 1.5 cowl hood, so there is no light under the hood.
Honestly, it's been so long since i didn't shut it off that i don't know what it will do.
If that doesn't fly, i'll add a wire directly to the battery as aero suggested.

3.73
275/35/18
TKO600 https://www.tremec.com/menu.php?m=103
.68 5th
Red 21 tooth speedo gear.
Not sure what internal is in a TKO600

I could have sworn i needed a white gear and i think that is what i took out.

On another note, i forgot to mention, when i changed the pumps out, i added new LMR straps with pins and tank strap studs.
The Stud kit is a must have, so much easier to install the tank and straps. Should have been this way from the factory.
 
I dunno, the hatch opens with a button or a key and if you don't close it right, it will never fly open. I don't like either option, but opening the hatch seems to be easier and safer, lol.
 
Hatch works, too. If you want a solution to a battery drain for a car sitting... well, it's two options, shut off the battery somehow, or plug in a tender. Your call. I've actually heard of devices that will auto cut a battery after sitting for a prolonged period of time. Never used one.

Anyways, here's the math on your setup:

21 is the right driven gear for your speedo cable. At 50 actual, your speedo should show 49 mph. The fact that it's off by 5 suggests that you should pull the speedo needle out and reposition it correctly. Note: the needle does NOT point at 0 when there is no signal if you remove the needle 0 stop bar. It should point at a white dot below zero that's readily visible when you remove the gauge cluster. I didn't catch whether it was reading 55mph at 50 actual or showing 45 at 50 actual.

The mph outputs in orange assume the stock 6,250 RPM limiter. So, at the limiter, you'd see 44mph in 1st, 67mph in 2nd, etc...

All of this assumes my quick research on the 7-tooth gear in the TKO-600 is correct, and that the tires are accurately sized according to the width, aspect ratio, and wheel diameter... they aren't always exactly perfect, but should be close enough.

1687318252979.png
 
@2000xp8 @Mustang5L5

My dad got a roached out '69 Camaro shell in 1985 but he worked 6 and sometimes 7 days a week so he rarely had time to work on it. It was driving by the early 90s though. Some of my fondest memories as a kid were the very rare occasions he would take me and my brother for a ride, otherwise the car just sat. The kids, whether they tell you or not, will remember that forever. TAKE THEM OUT MORE!!!

He still has the car, 38 years later and it still just sits...

thumbnail.png
 
