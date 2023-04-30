1995 Mustang power seat?

Just got a 1995 GT convertible and the power seat was sluggish and wouldn't move with me sitting in it. Took it apart and cleaned it all up and sprayed white lithium grease on the gear screw. Moves real nice now on the bench but one side moves faster than the other. Keep in mind the track is on the bench unbolted from the seat. But when I start at full length one way and go full movement the other way one side gets there quicker than the other. Makes me think that would likely cause some binding? The extent is about 1/2 to 3/4", meaning when one side reaches the end the other side still has 1/2 to 3/4" left to go. Shafts seem to be the same length.

Anyone ever notice this and any ideas on the cause? I'm thinking possibly the gear that connects the flex shaft to the gear shaft may be skipping? I'd hate to put it back together and still have binding. My other option is to order the rebuild kit from LMR and replace that stuff?

Thoughts?