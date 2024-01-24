1997 Ford mustang V6 alternator wont hold charge and crank and no start

yaboity
Jan 24, 2024
Hey everyone i have a 1997 Ford mustang v6 that has not been holding charge i do not get a battery light and i do not get a theft light, for a little bit i was able to unbolt the gauge cluster and sit it flat to get the battery light to come on before start well now its not coming on at all how do i fix this is this a PCM problem or do i have to get my dash harness rewired i need help this is insane of a problem and im about to have to abandon this car for it