lcampbell
Nov 14, 2023
I have a two owner 18,187 mile SVT cobra mustang. Five speed manual with tan interior. Everything is original and not modified. Car is in perfect condition, paint is immaculate. Only driven in good weather. Never raced well maintained. Seat cover and steering wheel covers have been on since original purchase of the car. Comes with original shift knob. Comes with everything just like it would from a dealer in 1999. It was sent in for a performance recall which took the car from about 290 horsepower to the original advertised 320 horsepower. You will not find a cleaner 1999 SVT cobra. 27,000 obo. I am located in Akron, Ohio.