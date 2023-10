I unfortunately have to sell my car after owning it for 25 years.Life took a turn. $43,995This is cobra number 3001. It was born on 5/11/1993 at the Dearborn Assembly Plant. It is 1 of 1079 in the color combination black with opal leather. The SVT certificate will be included. I purchased the car on 09/28/1998. It had 37,692 miles on it and now has 114,070 miles. The car is amazing. Everything is in great condition. The engine is fresh. I planned on going with a bigger blower so I upgraded the short block for more power. The new short block has less than 100 miles on it. The car has been garage kept and covered for the 25 years I've owned it. It has been very well maintained. It has never been track raced and still uses the original Borg-Warner T5 transmission. That itself shows how the car has never been abused. It's had one small parking lot incident at a car show but nothing serious to require towing. Airbag is original and has never been deployed.I've only used it for weekend cruises and car shows. It gets a lot of attention where ever it goes. The modifications and tune were respectively done by Thunder Auto Sports in Boynton Beach Florida. On 8/16/23, it SAE dynoed with 10lbs of boost for 458 rwhp and 504 rwtq. This was in extreme summer heat with dyno area temps reaching over 100 degrees. There's room for more.Exterior mods are a 1.5" Cervini cowl hood and a stubby radio antenna. The paint and body are in excellent used condition with very minor dings and scratches. The wheels are original to the car and were refinished 10 years ago and are still in excellent condition. I no longer have the original block, heads, valve covers, or intake. Tires are Nitto and in great conditionInterior mods include 2004 mustang cobra front and rear seats, some UPR aluminum accessories, Alpine CD player, newly tinted windows, Auto Meter pillar gauges, Taylor battery relocation kit, and a retractable hatchback cargo cover. The window operation has been updated allowing them to go up or down with one press of the button. The car comes with a new Python alarm system that rolls down the windows, vents them, and unlocks the rear hatch latch. The interior door panel lower pockets have been removed and need to be updated with the LMR replacement version. AC blows nice and cold.Engine modifications include.347 Dart 4 bolt main Eagle stroker kitEagle Forged crankshaft, rods, pistonsMoroso 7 Quart oil pan Vortech S-Trim V2 Supercharger with 3.12" pulley and Gates Blower BeltSCT chipEdelbrock Performer Intake ManifoldCeramic Coated BBK 1 5/8" Long tube HeadersBBK H Pipe (NO CATS)2 1/2" pipes from headers backFlomaster MufflersMSD 6AL Ignition BoxBosch 42lb injectorsWalbro 255LPH Fuel PumpPro-M 80mm Mass Air Flow70mmAccufab Throttle BodyAnderson D-4 CamshaftMotorsport Double Timing ChainCrane 1.6:1 Roller RockersPrime One Hardened Push RodsFord Hydraulic Roller LiftersMotorsport Chrome Valve CoversMoroso Coil CoverTFS Twisted Wedge Cylinder HeadsARP Head Bolt KitCenterforce Dual Friction ClutchSubframe ConnectorsDrive Shaft LoopTokiko Front StrutsTokiko Rear Shocks Eibach Lowering Springs130 amp AlternatorElectric Cooling FanBe Cool 3 Core Aluminum Radiator3:55 GearsNew Sway Bar BushingsPM me if you have any questions! Thanks for checking it out.