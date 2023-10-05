I unfortunately have to sell my car after owning it for 25 years. Life took a turn. $43,995
The car is in excellent condition and drives really well. It's turn key ready to go to the next enthusiast or collector.
This is cobra number 3001. It was born on 5/11/1993 at the Dearborn Assembly Plant. It is 1 of 1079 in the color combination black with opal leather. The SVT certificate will be included. I purchased the car on 09/28/1998. It had 37,692 miles on it and now has 114,070 miles. The car is amazing. Everything is in great condition. The engine is fresh. I planned on going with a bigger blower so I upgraded the short block for more power. The new short block has less than 100 miles on it. The car has been garage kept and covered for the 25 years I've owned it. It has been very well maintained. It has never been track raced and still uses the original Borg-Warner T5 transmission. That itself shows how the car has never been abused. It's had one small parking lot incident at a car show but nothing serious to require towing. Airbag is original and has never been deployed.
I've only used it for weekend cruises and car shows. It gets a lot of attention where ever it goes. The modifications and tune were respectively done by Thunder Auto Sports in Boynton Beach Florida. On 8/16/23, it SAE dynoed with 10lbs of boost for 458 rwhp and 504 rwtq. This was in extreme summer heat with dyno area temps reaching over 100 degrees. There's room for more.
Exterior mods are a 1.5" Cervini cowl hood and a stubby radio antenna. The paint and body are in excellent used condition with very minor dings and scratches. The wheels are original to the car and were refinished 10 years ago and are still in excellent condition. I no longer have the original block, heads, valve covers, or intake. Tires are Nitto and in great condition
Interior mods include 2004 mustang cobra front and rear seats, some UPR aluminum accessories, Alpine CD player, newly tinted windows, Auto Meter pillar gauges, Taylor battery relocation kit, and a retractable hatchback cargo cover. The window operation has been updated allowing them to go up or down with one press of the button. The car comes with a new Python alarm system that rolls down the windows, vents them, and unlocks the rear hatch latch. The interior door panel lower pockets have been removed and need to be updated with the LMR replacement version. AC blows nice and cold.
Engine modifications include.
347 Dart 4 bolt main Eagle stroker kit
Eagle Forged crankshaft, rods, pistons
Moroso 7 Quart oil pan
Vortech S-Trim V2 Supercharger with 3.12" pulley and Gates Blower Belt
SCT chip
Edelbrock Performer Intake Manifold
Ceramic Coated BBK 1 5/8" Long tube Headers
BBK H Pipe (NO CATS)
2 1/2" pipes from headers back
Flomaster Mufflers
MSD 6AL Ignition Box
Bosch 42lb injectors
Walbro 255LPH Fuel Pump
Pro-M 80mm Mass Air Flow70mm
Accufab Throttle Body
Anderson D-4 Camshaft
Motorsport Double Timing Chain
Crane 1.6:1 Roller Rockers
Prime One Hardened Push Rods
Ford Hydraulic Roller Lifters
Motorsport Chrome Valve Covers
Moroso Coil Cover
TFS Twisted Wedge Cylinder Heads
ARP Head Bolt Kit
Centerforce Dual Friction Clutch
Subframe Connectors
Drive Shaft Loop
Tokiko Front Struts
Tokiko Rear Shocks
Eibach Lowering Springs
130 amp Alternator
Electric Cooling Fan
Be Cool 3 Core Aluminum Radiator
3:55 Gears
New Sway Bar Bushings
View: https://youtu.be/KTR-XdVtDao?feature=shared
PM me if you have any questions! Thanks for checking it out.
