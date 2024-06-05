2000 Ford Mustang GT No Crank No Start please help

I have a 2000 Ford Mustang GT (Automatic/Supercharged) with a No Crank No Start issue. Just to note the car hasn't been driven/started for roughly 15 years. It is still fairly low mileage (56,000) and has been stored where animals couldn't chew through any wire or move in.

Dash cluster

When I turn the key on the dash lights up and the odometer will display the correct mileage (I seen the mileage and i'm not getting the dashes ------). The car makes no noises (only the interior dinging) no clicking, no starter, no fuel pump. The theft light flashes quickly when the key is in the on position. However, the theft light will then turn off it doesn't stay on (maybe in 2-3 seconds). I know the car should still technically at least crank even with the theft (PATS) active, I was also able to just install two new key fob remotes with no issue. One last thing to note is I have previously installed a white face gauge overlay and spliced into the dimmer light (blue/white wire) and properly grounded it. One other strange thing is that the odometer blinks on and off and i'm hearing almost a sound that correlates with the pulsing odometer that almost sounds like a turn signal left on.

Engine

I replaced and gapped the plugs and fogged the engine. All connections looked good. I was able to manually turn over the engine with a breaker and very minimal pressure.

Fuel

I replaced the tank and replaced the pump with a DW300 unit. All connections and the unit install seemed to have went flawlessly. Also the inertia switch is depressed in the trunk.

Electric

I installed a brand new battery (headlights are very bright). I checked the majority of fuses inside the vehicle (everything related to PCM, Ignition, Fuel, ect) they look good. I checked the relays in the engine fuse box and actually bought new and they are good. I checked every other non relay with a check light and they all seem good. I removed the started relay and was able to jump the starter with a wire and the starter works and sounds fine.



I'm at a bit of a loss. I have an SCT x3 I plugged in trying to check for codes in the OBD2 port but it keeps erroring. A few things I need to check still are the CCRM, Ignition switch, and the starter wiring going to the ignition. Has anyone else experienced this issue and had a fix or any suggestions? Thank you so much in advance!