2000 GT Intermittent Wipers Not Working

P

Pinellas50

Active Member
Aug 5, 2020
56
26
28
Tampa Bay, FL
#1
I have a 2000 GT which I have owned a little over a year. The intermittent wipers have not worked(mostly...) since I got the car. I often leave the wipers set to intermittent when not needed.....however, every now and again I might get one random swipe like this over the course of a week or more.

I have searched and haven't found anything with my exact symptoms. Low and high work and the wipers always park like they should.

I replaced the relay for the intermittents which did not fix the issue.

Does anyone have an idea on where I should go from here?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
  • Locked
01 Cobra low speed & intermittant wipers not working
Replies
3
Views
547
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
H
01 Cobra low speed and intermittent wipers not working
Replies
2
Views
745
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Happster
H
P
Electrical Wipers not working correctly
Replies
4
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
D
Intermittant P0411 on my 2000 V6 Mustang
Replies
8
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
DaBard
D
E
03 GT Heavy power loss when warm
Replies
6
Views
586
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu