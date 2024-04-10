2000 GT Intermittent Wipers Not Working

Pinellas50
I have a 2000 GT which I have owned a little over a year. The intermittent wipers have not worked(mostly...) since I got the car. I often leave the wipers set to intermittent when not needed.....however, every now and again I might get one random swipe like this over the course of a week or more.
I have searched and haven't found anything with my exact symptoms. Low and high work and the wipers always park like they should.
I replaced the relay for the intermittents which did not fix the issue.
Does anyone have an idea on where I should go from here?
