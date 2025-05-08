Hello,



I have been having issues with my wipers not working at all on my 89 LX. It came with 2 wiper motors off of the car and no wiper governor. I have as of this point confirmed the motors spin with a test wire from the battery, installed a used wiper governor from eBay, and I have confirmed I'm getting 12 volts on the red wire at the wiper motor. Every wire at the wiper motor gets voltage whether the switch is on or not but it's usually something like 06.00 or less no matter the switch position (hi,lo,int,off) depending on setting I will get minute changes in voltage. From all of the forums I've read on this issue I think it's either the switch or a ground issue potentially to g102 which I have no idea where it is. Before I start throwing parts anyone have any suggestions?