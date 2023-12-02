2001 GT Rear Differential Gear Kit HELP

Hibouh
New Member
-
- Dec 2, 2023
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hello all!
I am working on a 2001 GT Mustang
I have purchased 10 sets of differential gears for this car and every…single…one has been incorrect. I need Help .
Here are some part numbers
Rearend TAG: S229H 3L27 88 1E11
Differential Casting: F5AW-BA
The old diff gears are all chipped up.
They are 28 spline
Have clutch packs
And
The S Spring pushing against the axle gears
I am working on a 2001 GT Mustang
I have purchased 10 sets of differential gears for this car and every…single…one has been incorrect. I need Help .
Here are some part numbers
Rearend TAG: S229H 3L27 88 1E11
Differential Casting: F5AW-BA
The old diff gears are all chipped up.
They are 28 spline
Have clutch packs
And
The S Spring pushing against the axle gears