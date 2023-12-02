2001 GT Rear Differential Gear Kit HELP

H

Hibouh

New Member
Dec 2, 2023
1
0
1
Springfield, MO
#1
Hello all!

I am working on a 2001 GT Mustang

I have purchased 10 sets of differential gears for this car and every…single…one has been incorrect. I need Help .

Here are some part numbers

Rearend TAG: S229H 3L27 88 1E11
Differential Casting: F5AW-BA

The old diff gears are all chipped up.

They are 28 spline
Have clutch packs
And
The S Spring pushing against the axle gears
 

Attachments

  • 4F562452-BEFD-495A-8B3A-E0124EF9F068.jpeg
    4F562452-BEFD-495A-8B3A-E0124EF9F068.jpeg
    979.4 KB · Views: 3
  • 5DFE7D53-7B82-4710-A25B-F71A185C1B42.jpeg
    5DFE7D53-7B82-4710-A25B-F71A185C1B42.jpeg
    410.6 KB · Views: 3
  • A5542AF6-388B-48A0-A5CC-8459211AB66C.jpeg
    A5542AF6-388B-48A0-A5CC-8459211AB66C.jpeg
    442.2 KB · Views: 3

