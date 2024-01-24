For Sale Ford 9” Differential

F

FordFlyer

Member
Jan 31, 2020
Woodstock, GA
Ford 9” Open Differential,
2.75, 28 spline, including yoke.
Price: $225.00 Woodstock, GA
“as is”, no warranty expressed or implied by seller to buyer(s)
Payment: PayPal or USPS money order.
Prefer differential be picked up by buyer in Woodstock, GA.
Sales price does not include
Shipping/Insurance/Crating. Shipping within lower 48 states.

All internals in good working condition. Differential turns smoothly; no binding. This 3rd member was removed from F100 that was wrecked; hit in front end. When rear axle lubricant was drained it was clean - not burnt. Truck odometer showed 39,- - -miles when removed.

Differential I.D. Tag
1st Line: WDM-BV4-7GB
2nd Line: 275 9 351A
Ring Gear Part / I.D.Nbrs.
C6AW-D-MCC.
SAD1AW 421 OA 1644
Chunk Cradle Part Nbr.
C7AW-E-68
 

