2001 Mustang roof rail retainers

My2001car

New Member
Feb 2, 2023
2
0
1
I went to Detroit on a road rally - i still cant believe what happened ! I got out to go for lunch - heard a tapping on my roof while driving to the restaurant. I looked at my roof - both roof rails above my windows were flapping in the wind. The only thing holding them on was the bolt under the wind shield area.
I had the car re-clear coated last year - I guess they just snapped them back on and forgot the retainers. Of course they claim I must have some how caused the problem - after a heated exchange they said theyd provide some and call me when they came in. Well they claim no one carries them any more since its a 2001.
I tried every dealer - online after market parts I can find - no one even lists them. Ford no longer has them either.
Anyone have an Idea where I can get some ? Please post or message -
Been considering two sided 3M tape but would rather have correct retainers - its a 2001 Bullitt GT Mustang - Thanks
 

