'02 Mustang GT with 112k miles. Located between Austin and San Antonio, TX. It is EXTREMELY clean, other than a few rock chips. I'm the second owner and good friends with the original owner. The car needs nothing. Everything works. Recently rebuilt the rear axle assembly - no, it wasn't drag-raced. Mineral Gray paint in great condition because the car was always under carport or in the garage. Excellent interior, cold A/C, Mach460 stereo and leather seats and steering wheel, tinted windows, automatic trans, 17" Premium Alloy Wheels, Firestone Indy 500 tires w/ 75% tread. $7900.00.
