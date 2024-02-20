For Sale 2002 Mustang GT

MaxFord

Member
Jan 24, 2024
Texas
'02 Mustang GT with 112k miles. Located between Austin and San Antonio, TX. It is EXTREMELY clean, other than a few rock chips. I'm the second owner and good friends with the original owner. The car needs nothing. Everything works. Recently rebuilt the rear axle assembly - no, it wasn't drag-raced. Mineral Gray paint in great condition because the car was always under carport or in the garage. Excellent interior, cold A/C, Mach460 stereo and leather seats and steering wheel, tinted windows, automatic trans, 17" Premium Alloy Wheels, Firestone Indy 500 tires w/ 75% tread. $7900.00.
 

  • '02 GT Cntr Panel.jpg
    '02 GT Cntr Panel.jpg
    67.6 KB · Views: 1
  • '02 GT L Seat.jpg
    '02 GT L Seat.jpg
    64.7 KB · Views: 0
  • '02 GT Left Int.jpg
    '02 GT Left Int.jpg
    79.1 KB · Views: 0
  • '02 GT LF Qrtr.jpg
    '02 GT LF Qrtr.jpg
    114.2 KB · Views: 0
  • '02 GT LR Qrtr.jpg
    '02 GT LR Qrtr.jpg
    111 KB · Views: 0
  • '02 GT Odo.jpg
    '02 GT Odo.jpg
    58.4 KB · Views: 2
  • '02 GT Profile Left.jpg
    '02 GT Profile Left.jpg
    115.5 KB · Views: 0
  • '02 GT Profile Right.jpg
    '02 GT Profile Right.jpg
    88 KB · Views: 2
  • '02 GT R Seat.jpg
    '02 GT R Seat.jpg
    60.2 KB · Views: 0
  • '02 GT Rear Seat.jpg
    '02 GT Rear Seat.jpg
    65.2 KB · Views: 0
  • '02 GT Rear.jpg
    '02 GT Rear.jpg
    99.9 KB · Views: 0
  • '02 GT RF Qrtr.jpg
    '02 GT RF Qrtr.jpg
    79.9 KB · Views: 2
  • '02 GT Strg Whl, Odo.jpg
    '02 GT Strg Whl, Odo.jpg
    70.3 KB · Views: 2
  • '02 GT Trunk Int.jpg
    '02 GT Trunk Int.jpg
    69.1 KB · Views: 0
