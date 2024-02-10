I'm thinking of selling my '02 Mustang GT with 112k miles. It is EXTREMELY clean, other than a few rock chips. I'm the second owner and good friends with the original owner. Everything works. Recently rebuilt the rear axle assembly - no, it wasn't drag-raced. Mineral Gray paint in great condition because the car was always under carport or in the garage. Mach460 stereo and leather seats and steering wheel. Automatic trans, 17" Premium Alloy Wheels. Firestone Indy
500 tires w/ 75% tread.
500 tires w/ 75% tread.