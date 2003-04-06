2003 4.6 2v Need Opinions

So I bought an 03 7 or 8 months back and immediately regretted that decision. The day I first drove it, it over heated at idle in a driveway. Ever since, I've been chasing the issue to no avail. Replaced Water Pump, Thermostat, Radiator, and the Coolant tank. It will take water until full, I'll drive maybe 10 minutes and it'll overheat. Left me on the side of the highway once, so I need to get this fixed asap.



It had a plug blow and had to be retapped before I'd gotten it. It may have blown again, kinda loud on the driver's side rear of the block.



Anyway, the problem is, it's using ALOT of water, overheating, and idles rough like it's missing. What I don't understand, it still runs good. It'll get up and go still, doesn't smoke like a head gasket, no coolant or water in oil, I'm stumped at this point. It'll just get hot and steam out of the coolant cap.



What could it be? No leakage on the ground, no water in oil, nothing coming out of the exhaust. Anyone have this problem before? It did sit for a while before I bought it, a while as in years.