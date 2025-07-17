2001 mustang gt overheating

Few months ago my intake manifold broke on one of the small coolant lines and sprayed coolant everywhere. I then replaced it and noticed my car overheats. I then replaced the radiator with a 3 core and put all new coolant and a new thermostat. Week goes by and I was still over heating. Replaced the water pump, still overheating, did thermostat with a motorcraft stock thermostat. It helped when moving, but when I sit at idle it still gets 230+ after a short time. When I did the water pump I didn't notice any debris or dried coolant. Theirs pressure in the reservoir and no bubbles in hose that im aware of. And if it did have any they should have been surculated by now. My car really over heats when the ac is on, even while moving it gets very high in temps. What are my next steps in terms of solving this problem?