2003 Mach 1 - F1.28 Fuse blows on KOEO

Hi,
So seeing if anyone has pointers on where to look.
Car is a 2003 Mach1, heavily modded. Stroker car and engine was recently pulled and refreshed.
Car will not start. Key on Engine off F1.28 (30AMP) blows immediately.
Things to consider:
1. Battery is in back of car.
2. Recently this happened and we swapped out the CCRM with a friends and replaced the 30A fuse and it ran fine (for a short time)
3. The fuse seems originally to blow when we gave it any gas.
Things I have done.
1. Checked grounds. Engine to Body via motor mount, Engine to Battery via motor mount. G03 & G04, under dash grounds.
2. Checked other fuses -- none blown.
3. Tried to run a scan, but will not run, appears car is in PATS.
4. Dash has flashing alarm and --------- across the odometer.
Any ideas on where to go next?
