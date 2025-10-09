Hey everyone,



Just joined the forums. Looking forward to contributing as I accumulate knowledge.



I'm working on a 1996 Mustang for a Lemon race. It has the stock 4.6L motor which unfortunately has a busted timing cover and a bad head gasket. I opted to just swap the motor as I found it to be a potentially cheaper and more fun option after talking to machine shops about prices. Also, the new motor is a lighter aluminum block and it is a PI motor so I get more HP.



I picked up a 4.6L 2V SOHC from a 2003 Ford Explorer. The motor is solid but in doing the swap I have a few questions.



First, here is what I've done thus far.



1\ Swapped the fuel rail to the new intake. The old fuel rail did have a return line. I simply removed the fuel injectors, swapped the rails, and re-installed fuel injectors.



2\ Swapped the exhaust manifolds. The explorer exhaust manifold has the EGR pipe connection on the passenger side, not the driver side. I realized after that the EGR pipe still doesn't fit so I cut off middle section of it and used a rubber house so I had more flexibility.



3\ Put on the mustang motor mounts.





How does the above sound so far?



Now for the questions:



1\ I've read I gotta swap oil pans and oil pickup tube as well. Is that right? Not a big deal if so but don't wanna do it if not needed. My garage already has enough oil on the floor.



2\ The coolant return line and oil filter housing (its a single piece) is shaped differently. The explorer piece will interfere with my steering pump assembly. I swapped the pieces. Looking at the underside of the pieces they are nearly identical but I noticed the oil supply and return holes were marginally bigger on one piece than the other. I think this is OK but wanted someone to confirm I can do this.



3\ Since my old timing cover is busted I do not plan on swapping it since it would cost me 200 bucks to get a new one. It looks like the only real issue is that the Explorer timing cover does not have the necessary holes for the ignition pack backets which come on the older mustang. I'm confident I can fabricate something here. So my plan is just to us the serpentine belt and pulley setup from the explorer motor.



4\ The mustang intake has 2 ports for water temp. The explorer intake has 1. Any ideas here?



And here is a pick of the car, prior to taking out engine. If you zoom in you can just see the roll cage.



All the best,

Adam