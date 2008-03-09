jack1.1 said: Hello,



I am putting together a 2005 Roush Mustang Registry, so far I have about 500 of the 2500+ cars listed. I originally was trying to find all the "forklift" holed cars. These are on the early 2005 cars, aka the rear bumper inserts. These are 2 black slots in the rear bumper used for aero purposes, roush quit putting them in midyear thru 2005.



Anyway if you have a 2005 roush I'm looking to see if you have them (yes / no)and your vin, roush serial number, and type of interior (cloth, stock leather, or roush leather.)



Post here or PM me for inclusion.



Thanks

Here's one you can add.2005 Roush Sport - (has holes, but no hood scoop)VIN: 1ZVFT82H755165506Roush s/n: 05-0823Interior: Roush leather (red/blk), gauges, carbon fiber panels, pedalsI bought this car in May 2007 with 7,300 miles on it. She still looks pretty much like this one (although I have since upgraded to bigger tires and wheels since I finally wore out the stock Pirellis).Since the car was basically new when I got it, I haven't done much in the way of performance modifications other than to add a Roush CAI and a 91 octane tune. But now that it is broken in (17K miles), I have plans for long tubes + x-pipe, u/d pulleys, CMC butterfly deletes, and 4.10s in the not too distant future.This is a Colorado car so she spends way too much time in the garage between October and April (NT555 285/40-18's + wet road = bad mojo).But guess what? It's April!!!