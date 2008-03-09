jack1.1
Hello,
I am putting together a 2005 Roush Mustang Registry, so far I have about 500 of the 2500+ cars listed. I originally was trying to find all the "forklift" holed cars. These are on the early 2005 cars, aka the rear bumper inserts. These are 2 black slots in the rear bumper used for aero purposes, roush quit putting them in midyear thru 2005.
Anyway if you have a 2005 roush I'm looking to see if you have them (yes / no)and your vin, roush serial number, and type of interior (cloth, stock leather, or roush leather.)
Post here or PM me for inclusion.
Thanks
Jack
