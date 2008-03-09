Roush 2005 Roush Mustang Registry

J

jack1.1

Member
Feb 13, 2007
78
1
8
St. Louis, Missouri
#1
Hello,

I am putting together a 2005 Roush Mustang Registry, so far I have about 500 of the 2500+ cars listed. I originally was trying to find all the "forklift" holed cars. These are on the early 2005 cars, aka the rear bumper inserts. These are 2 black slots in the rear bumper used for aero purposes, roush quit putting them in midyear thru 2005.

Anyway if you have a 2005 roush I'm looking to see if you have them (yes / no)and your vin, roush serial number, and type of interior (cloth, stock leather, or roush leather.)

Post here or PM me for inclusion.

Thanks
Jack
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
Roush 05-0823

jack1.1 said:
Hello,

I am putting together a 2005 Roush Mustang Registry, so far I have about 500 of the 2500+ cars listed. I originally was trying to find all the "forklift" holed cars. These are on the early 2005 cars, aka the rear bumper inserts. These are 2 black slots in the rear bumper used for aero purposes, roush quit putting them in midyear thru 2005.

Anyway if you have a 2005 roush I'm looking to see if you have them (yes / no)and your vin, roush serial number, and type of interior (cloth, stock leather, or roush leather.)

Post here or PM me for inclusion.

Thanks
Jack
Click to expand...

Here's one you can add.

2005 Roush Sport - (has holes, but no hood scoop)
VIN: 1ZVFT82H755165506
Roush s/n: 05-0823
Interior: Roush leather (red/blk), gauges, carbon fiber panels, pedals

I bought this car in May 2007 with 7,300 miles on it. She still looks pretty much like this one (although I have since upgraded to bigger tires and wheels since I finally wore out the stock Pirellis).

3080852122_898819d5db_o.jpg


Since the car was basically new when I got it, I haven't done much in the way of performance modifications other than to add a Roush CAI and a 91 octane tune. But now that it is broken in (17K miles), I have plans for long tubes + x-pipe, u/d pulleys, CMC butterfly deletes, and 4.10s in the not too distant future.

This is a Colorado car so she spends way too much time in the garage between October and April (NT555 285/40-18's + wet road = bad mojo).

But guess what? It's April!!!
 
#7
Thanks for the updates, warpspeed, your car per the roush website is a sport not a stage 1, do you have info to the contrary or know differently?

There were 2060 roush mustangs made per fnsweet, I have found 2055 of them. Many I have i.d.'d the serial number to the VIN, but there are still several I need to verify.

Forklift holes were phased out on May 17, 2005 around roush car # 1157 or so I believe.

Thanks for participating, if you want a copy pm me.

Jack
 
#8
05 Mustang

I have an 05 Rousch mustang with the fork holes. Its number is 05-0999. Its vin # 1ZFT82H355165518. I bought it new. It did not have stripes or a hood scoop. I had stripes put on it. Its red with white stripes. It has only 27000 miles on it. Its a 5 spd. Its for sale if anybody is interested.
 

Attachments

  • DSCF0099.jpg
    DSCF0099.jpg
    194.1 KB · Views: 3,473
#10
Hey, I have an 05 Roush Sport. Roush # 05-368. It has the fork holes in the back. It has Roush Leather seats (tan), billett pedals, guages, hood and window scoops. I purchased the car used. It only has 25000 miles.
Thanks
Brandon
jack1.1 said:
Hello,

I am putting together a 2005 Roush Mustang Registry, so far I have about 500 of the 2500+ cars listed. I originally was trying to find all the "forklift" holed cars. These are on the early 2005 cars, aka the rear bumper inserts. These are 2 black slots in the rear bumper used for aero purposes, roush quit putting them in midyear thru 2005.

Anyway if you have a 2005 roush I'm looking to see if you have them (yes / no)and your vin, roush serial number, and type of interior (cloth, stock leather, or roush leather.)

Post here or PM me for inclusion.

Thanks
Jack
Click to expand...
 
#11
I have an 05 Roush, serial number 05-0475, roush leather interior, fork lift holes. mineral gray with black stripes, elenor hood. Want to put on american muscle 18" staggered wheels (8.5 and 10) but have question about brake calipers. If the calipers are stamped "TRW and Ford" are they stock Ford brakes or are they an upgrade?
 
#12
I have an 05 Roush Mustang Stage 1 .. 05-1318 .. No hood scoop or window vents.. or stripes.. It did come with 18 x 10 chrome Roush wheels and black Interior.. Bought brand new in 2005 and only has
17k miles now ...
 
#13
I own a 2005 roush, 05-0071 last 8 of the vin is 55119240, and by the last count at fenway.com it was 1999 build in 2005 not counting the later models that got tagged as 2006's cars. and this car is torch red 71 of 301 built that year, i hope this helps you out.
 
#14
I have an 05 Sonic Blue Roush Stage 1, #05-0925 VIN-1ZVFT82H755170317. I think only 17 Sonic Blue Stage 1's were made. Forklift Holes, Black/Blue Roush Leather Seats, Carbon Fiber Trim, Roush Body Kit with White Stripes, and a few performance mods. 27K miles. Recently, my right forklift insert was damaged (thanks to a guy in a pickup that backed into me). I've searched high and low for a replacement pair of forklift inserts, but no luck finding any. So if anyone knows where I can get a pair, please please please let me know!!!
 
#16
2005 Roush Sport
Vin IZVFT82h955151364
Roush #05-0266
Forklift Holes
Screening Yellow with Black Stripes
Roush Gauges
Black leather
Would like to see registry .
23,400 miles .
 
Last edited:
#17
jack1.1 said:
Hello,

I am putting together a 2005 Roush Mustang Registry, so far I have about 500 of the 2500+ cars listed. I originally was trying to find all the "forklift" holed cars. These are on the early 2005 cars, aka the rear bumper inserts. These are 2 black slots in the rear bumper used for aero purposes, roush quit putting them in midyear thru 2005.

Anyway if you have a 2005 roush I'm looking to see if you have them (yes / no)and your vin, roush serial number, and type of interior (cloth, stock leather, or roush leather.)

Post here or PM me for inclusion.

Thanks
Jack
Click to expand...
I just bought 05-686
 
#18
Can u tell me what stage ?
I have signed two tone blk gray leather,18 in roush rims,holes in rear bumper,roush HP exhaust,manual,lowered,beautiful car just bought it want any info I get about it...any assistance is greatly appreciated
 
#19
Hi I have a 2005 Roush, black, roush badges and decals, roush gauges, fork holes in bumper serial 05-1151 vin 1ZVFT82H155174007, has silver stripe, black leather, manual, slightly different front bumper than some ive seen we vents in side at front 20" wheels lives here in New Zealand with me now .roush charged supercharger\
 
#20
Hello all, sorry I have been off this forum for quite some time. Good news is the list after all these years is very far along. The last forklift mustang is unknown as 05-1171 has forklift holes and 05-1176 does not. If your car was built after the middle of May 2005, good chance you don't have forklift holes.

Fun fact: the Roush part number was 401439 and the cost was $124 or so ( lowest I found was $114) for the kit to convert or repair your fork lift holes. The part has not been available for over 7 years. I kick myself for not snatching them up back then.

Another fun fact: vista blue replaced sonic blue in 2006. You can tell the difference especially if you line up the two cars next to each other!

I still have my non- forklift sonic blue mustang #1662 with 16,400 miles.

Maybe one day I can become the Kevin Marti or Galen Govier of forklift holed Roush mustangs! Ha ha.

Jack
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Can *rear* seats from newer Mustangs swap in as well?
Replies
2
Views
724
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Wayne Waldrep
Daily Driver Decisions....Need Honest Help
Replies
58
Views
8K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BlakeusMaximus
BlakeusMaximus
altjx
  • Locked
Expired 2015 Mustang Gt Premium Convertible (roush Supercharged And Inspired)
Replies
0
Views
6K
S550 Mustangs for Sale (2015+)
altjx
altjx
V
The Not A Build Thread, Build Thread - no carb yet but other stuff happening - Page 6
Replies
225
Views
14K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Vettn71
V
kdryan
  • Locked
SOLD 2005 Mustang V6 Convertible
Replies
1
Views
4K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
kdryan
kdryan
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu