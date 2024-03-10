Good day,
New member so please bear with me.
Have a chance of purchase: 2007 mustang gt deluxe with shelby package. Black with silver stripes, automatic, three (3)
owner car, very good condition.
The vehicle is owned by an individual and not a dealer.
If you folks would, what is a fair price to offer to the seller?
Thanking you folks in advance for any guidance you could provide.
regards, Tom
