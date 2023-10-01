ejregenfuss
Oct 1, 2023
- 1
- 0
- 1
Hello, I'm selling my 1991 Ford Mustang GT Convertible White with white top automatic TM. I ran it last year to move it from storage and it is currently covered outside, and I can't leave it there any longer and have no place to store it. There is approx. 95,000 miles on it. I'm the second owner, have had the car for 27 years, have always run 93 octane fuel in the car and did regular oil changes. It is all original with no motor mods except Flowmaster American Thunder exhaust. Needs a new battery, suspension work and new brake pads/rotors. I want to be straight up with everything so I'm letting you know the suspension is pretty bad, and the tires hold air fine but have flat spots on them so driving it at this point is very limited and highly recommend it be flat bedded. Paint is in great shape beyond a wash. Has a Saleen Rollbar bolted to the frame. Top was replaced a few years ago and is in fair shape and the convertible motor works fine. As you will see in the pictures it isn't in bad shape at all and has zero rust that I can find. Paint is original and is in great condition. Just needs some TLC and a Wash. Car is located in the Redgranite,WI area in the town of Leon off of Peal Lake. Please let me know if you have any questions. I'm going to try and get pictures of the interior which is also in fair shape. Back seat is excellent. The two front seats are a little rough and cracked. It is a great car for someone who is inclined to do some work and have a great show car that is a classic. Being a car enthusiast all my life I believe this would be a great starting point. I just don't have the room anymore for this unfortunately.
1991 Ford Mustang GT Convertible (White) /White Soft-top
Saleen Rollbar
Upgraded Chrome mustang rims (may need to be re-chromed or dechromed)
Automatic Transmission (AOD)
Asking price: $4600 obo
Will consider offers as this has to go because I have no place to store it.
Millage: ~95,000
Transmission: AOD
Location: Redgranite,WI 54970
***The car runs and is drivable, but I would recommend it is flat bedded to wherever its new home is because of how bad the suspension/tires are. ***
Contact me and I can send you more pictures:
Eric Regenfuss
[email protected]
Thanks!!
