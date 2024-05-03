That3Valve
I built a 2007 mustang gt. its fully built besides boost. i have detroit rocker cams and ive gotten it dyno tuned. My idle was set to 896 wich seems a little high but i am in colorado. it still seems a little high tho. and all the forums ive read are at sea level for idle. i wanted to go with a 750 idle but i still wanted performance out of the car and i dont want it to stall because of the alitude. any recomendations for the lowest i can go for idle up here?