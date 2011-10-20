2010 '11 GT Parts

M

mgarcia7

New Member
Feb 23, 2011
7
0
1
#1
Hey guys I need some help I got a few parts off a 2010 and 2011 mustang gt but I dont know what prices I should put on them. All this stuff is pretty new and in good shape. I got.....

-{2} Drive Shaft
-{2} Intake
-{2} 5.0 Intake Cover
-{1} Stock Exhaust
-{1} Ford Racing Springs [front/back]
-{1} Grille with the Fog Lights
-{1} Engine Bar that reads GT and goes on top it
-{2} Pairs of difusers (I think thats what there called) front and back, bottom molding.

I greatly appreciate any help I can get and thank you for your time.
 

