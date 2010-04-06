2010 4.6 3v Violently engages VVT please help

Travis.bellew
New Member
-
- Jan 16, 2024
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hi all. I recently bought my 3rd 2010 Mustang GT, having amazing experiences with both of my others. I decided to buy a low mile, Bolt on car. The car has a JLT intake, Catless H pipe (stock headers) A hurst short shifter, and a Bama Tuner (not certain on the exact tune, probably Bama for the JLT)
Anyways, the car runs and drives pretty good. A side from the fact the car feels like it has almost no power until 3800rpm, then it shoots off like a rocket and the exhaust tone completely changes. I know that is the VVT kicking in, but this actually feels like the car is turboed with boost lag and it’s hitting boost at 3800rpm. This is my first 3v with ANY bolt on mods, and I guess that could be the cause, but the car seriously feels like a complete dog unless it’s in VVT. Is this a sign I need vct solenoids and phasers or is it normal behavior for a mild bolt on 3v?
Anyways, the car runs and drives pretty good. A side from the fact the car feels like it has almost no power until 3800rpm, then it shoots off like a rocket and the exhaust tone completely changes. I know that is the VVT kicking in, but this actually feels like the car is turboed with boost lag and it’s hitting boost at 3800rpm. This is my first 3v with ANY bolt on mods, and I guess that could be the cause, but the car seriously feels like a complete dog unless it’s in VVT. Is this a sign I need vct solenoids and phasers or is it normal behavior for a mild bolt on 3v?