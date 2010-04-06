2010 4.6 3v Violently engages VVT please help

Hi all. I recently bought my 3rd 2010 Mustang GT, having amazing experiences with both of my others. I decided to buy a low mile, Bolt on car. The car has a JLT intake, Catless H pipe (stock headers) A hurst short shifter, and a Bama Tuner (not certain on the exact tune, probably Bama for the JLT)

Anyways, the car runs and drives pretty good. A side from the fact the car feels like it has almost no power until 3800rpm, then it shoots off like a rocket and the exhaust tone completely changes. I know that is the VVT kicking in, but this actually feels like the car is turboed with boost lag and it’s hitting boost at 3800rpm. This is my first 3v with ANY bolt on mods, and I guess that could be the cause, but the car seriously feels like a complete dog unless it’s in VVT. Is this a sign I need vct solenoids and phasers or is it normal behavior for a mild bolt on 3v?
 

#2
You might want to scan the ECU for fault codes.
The symptoms you've described don't sound like those from a VCT problem. I'd suggest it's more likely that the charge motion control valves are gummed up with oil deposits and have stuck open.
 
#3
Bullitt95 said:
You might want to scan the ECU for fault codes.
The symptoms you've described don't sound like those from a VCT problem. I'd suggest it's more likely that the charge motion control valves are gummed up with oil deposits and have stuck open.
There are no fault codes. Just heater circuit codes for my rear o2’s being unplugged. How could I go about cleaning the plates? Don’t have the money for delete plates right now, but could I pull the intake and use throttle body cleaner on the plates or would it be super difficult? Would gummed up CM plates throw codes 100% of the time?
 
