2016 GT, Cold Air/Tune Trouble (overheating) . Advice/Help Please!

Pin Out Info said: CHT Sensor PCM Pinout (2015–2017 5.0L Coyote, PCM Connector C175B)





Pin 39 – CHT Signal (usually Violet/Gray wire)

Pin 91 – CHT Signal Return / Ground (Gray/Red wire)





Expected voltage checks:

• Key ON, engine cold (~70°F): about 3.5 V

• Warm engine (~176°F): about 0.8 V

• At 212°F: about 0.5 V





If you see 0 V or 5 V flatline, suspect an open/short in wiring or a failed PCM input. Click to expand...

You've already done a lot of the right things, so here's how I'd look at it.P1285 – Cylinder Head Overtemperature Protection ActiveP1289 – Cylinder Head Temperature (CHT) Sensor Circuit High Input (Bank 1)U0401 – Invalid data received from PCM/ECMWhat stands out is that the problem started right after the CAI + custom tune.Even after swapping back to the stock airbox and stock tune, the issue got a little worse, which suggests either a wiring/sensor fault or possibly a corrupt PCM calibration.Things to check:Coolant / CHT sensor wiringThe CHT sensor is not the same as the ECT. On the 2016 Coyote, the CHT sensor is threaded into the driver-side cylinder head near cylinder #2. The harness runs right by the intake — it's easy to pinch, stretch, or leave the connector loose during a CAI install. Inspect the connector and wires closely for bent pins, corrosion, or chafing. A broken or open wire can cause the PCM to see 0 V or 5 V and think the engine is overheating.GroundsMake sure the PCM grounds and engine grounds are clean and tight. A floating ground can throw off the reference voltage and cause false over-temp readings.CHT sensor itselfEven if it "tested good" once, these sensors can fail intermittently. They're inexpensive (Motorcraft CX-2231 is the OEM part). If the wiring looks fine, replace the sensor as cheap insurance.Tune / PCMThat U0401 code points to corrupted or mismatched PCM data. If the problem continues after verifying the CHT sensor/wiring, have the PCM reflashed back to the latest stock calibration with Ford IDS/FDRS at the dealer. After you're confident the stock file is solid, reload your custom tune.-CHT sensor wiring/connector damaged or loose during CAI install.-Faulty CHT sensor (even if it ohms OK).-Corrupt or mismatched PCM tune file.-PCM internal fault (rare).