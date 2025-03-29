Nightmare after tune install!

Hello everyone. I am new here and I have a dilemma that is really starting to irritate me. I have a convertible 2006 Mustang GT 4.6L. I purchased an SCT tuner and BAMA lifetime tunes from American Muscle. My son and I installed some new cams, JLT cai, and a Ford Performance Intake Manifold. Everything went okay with the install and then with the install of the 87 octane tune. The car ran only okay, so when I went to install the 93 octane tune something went wrong. Now when I try to start the vehicle I only get dashes and a data error on the dash. Everything lights up, but it will not crack or even turn over. Now the tuner will not connect to the car and I cannot return the tune to stock. My Autel OBD2 scanner will not even connect to the car. I have contacted SCT and they say it is Bama's fault for a faulty ECU strategy on the 93 tune. American Muscle (BAMA) is no help as they blame SCT. SCT said they sent an updated emergency stock tune to the updated for my tuner. However, my tuner updated on my computer will not update and states update failed. My computer recognizes my tuner, but will not update it. I cannot get anyone to help and it is really frustrating to passed around via chat only from SCT to Americanuscle back to SCT. It is possible that the battery dropped below the 11.7v threshold of the tuner while sending the tune. I did not have the battery on a charger as this is the first time I've reflashed a car. I have taken the battery cables of the battery and held them together to reset the car, but that didn't help.



I don't know where to go from here.

Please help!