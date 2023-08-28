4.6 2v running rich

9

98stanggt98

New Member
May 11, 2023
1
0
1
#1
Well I have a 1998 mustang gt 4.6 2v turbo, I have 60lb injectors, 320lph fuel pump, 70 mm turbo, 44mm wastegate, 50mm bov, I was told it has a pi head swap, but after some research I believe the whole motor is out of a 2002 mustang gt, but anyway just got my car put together, went to the tuner had a misfire, that the ecu was causing, so I replaced the stock computer, got the pats deleted and a base tune and the car was no longer missing and running great. I drove the car to my uncles house and when I went to leave and I seen 10.00 on my afr gauge. I have replaced spark plugs, IAC valve, o2 sensors, seen if the regulator was bad (it seem to be ok) and still nothing, I have 35 psi to the fuel rail, I had a tuner look at data logs and do some live tuning on it and he told me he’s taken 70% of the fuel out and still hasn’t changed, so I’m just wondering what I should do
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
4 Hole Bosch Injectors max HP and Tune -4.6 PI
Replies
1
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Chipss36
Chipss36
J
89 2.3 LX running rich, hesitation on acceleration, high and hanging idle Help!
Replies
4
Views
538
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
jpstucky
J
T
1998 GT supercharged, random misfire - dropping cylinder? No codes
Replies
0
Views
368
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
thebuckaman
T
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 crank but no start. dying inside
Replies
50
Views
5K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mach1.0
M
C
Progress Thread 2004 Comp Orange GT
Replies
9
Views
472
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ctandc
C
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu