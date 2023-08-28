4.6 2v running rich

Well I have a 1998 mustang gt 4.6 2v turbo, I have 60lb injectors, 320lph fuel pump, 70 mm turbo, 44mm wastegate, 50mm bov, I was told it has a pi head swap, but after some research I believe the whole motor is out of a 2002 mustang gt, but anyway just got my car put together, went to the tuner had a misfire, that the ecu was causing, so I replaced the stock computer, got the pats deleted and a base tune and the car was no longer missing and running great. I drove the car to my uncles house and when I went to leave and I seen 10.00 on my afr gauge. I have replaced spark plugs, IAC valve, o2 sensors, seen if the regulator was bad (it seem to be ok) and still nothing, I have 35 psi to the fuel rail, I had a tuner look at data logs and do some live tuning on it and he told me he’s taken 70% of the fuel out and still hasn’t changed, so I’m just wondering what I should do