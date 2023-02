My car was originally a 4cyl, now V8 swapped, and the factory tach reads double the rpm. Its a 93', so the switch on the back of the cluster is not present. After doing some reading I found that you can solder a 50k resistor on the tach's printed board to get it so work. Does anyone know exactly where this resistor would need to be soldered? I'm trying to make everything in the factory cluster work.