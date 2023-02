400HP 2V N/A....Going back to my roots....

So I see there has been a lot of performance, comparisons, and new products since I last messed with my car.Some things I have found :- I see someone hit 500hp NA on a 2v from North Carolina with a mid 12.5ish to 1 compression ratio on pump gas with custom cams, stock bore with a longer stroke, Victor Jr lower manifold and a 6130 intake plenum (Both Ported) with TFS 38cc heads...only shows peak numbers but it looks to make good power past 7500 rpm.... good TQ but lost a ton in drivability range I assume... I would have like to have seen the graph to compare how the high CR and cam profile compares on TQ to my mildly port lower PI intake manifold and mildly ported BBK 78mm TB combo...- I also found a great video on a 2v intake comparison with different cam profiles but they used the stock PI intake with the 75mm accufab set up for comparison... I did notice a big gain on my graphs switching from that set up to the 78mm combo but that was with ported heads and higher CR to boot... They did not show the Victor JR for comparison but I did have a friend back in the day that did a carborator set up that made over 400hp....may be the same guy that hit 500 and switch to EFI and did more work......- I haven't seen many new dyno graphs with fully built 2vs using the 5.3 making 400 to the tires.... The ones i did see were only mildly built and pushing close to 400.... I am doing research now on how high of a CR I can go using pump gas and it looks like 12.5 to 1 would be feasible .... I will tame it a bit and look to build around 11.7 to 1..... (Just as an FYI my car gained 40rwhp and 40rwtq throughout the power band going from 9.6 to 11.1...so would expect about 10-18hp and tq gains with a bump across the board and similar with bigger bore and stroke... Cam profile must change with a bigger bore and longer stroke so thinking a stage 3.5NA Cam would be similar to a stage 2.5 NA cam on stock bore but need to research more...- Will do some more research on Under drive pulleys and use the meizure electric water pump again to eliminate any drag and maximize hp output...I believe it is the little things that make the difference and off the shelf performance products need to be matched and modified to maximize potential .... I will be doing a lot of research on cam profiles as I just want to increase the curve from about 200 rpms without sacrificing more that 5-10hp at the lover ranges...should just be able to pick that up with bigger bore/stroke and slightly higher CR...- My 44cc heads were ported by Fox Lake and flow about the same if not more (260cmf @.550) as a mildly ported 4v head so I will truly see what the intake combo can do and how close both TQ and HP can get to getting over 400hp to the tires.... most of the higher revving intake combos don't really do much until you hit 6500 rpms plus so for drivability and being an Auto...this won't help me unless I go to a 4800 stall from my current 4000 set up...even then the tranny would struggle with shift point past 6600 rpms..... the PI Intake curve is best for the 4R70W shift points ... generally between 6250-6500 rpms at WOT..So just some thoughts on what I have learned thus far and thinking about for my build.... ultimate goal to break into the high 10's NA on MT DRs on 17x10s in the back and hit over 400HP NA to the tires and hopefully 400tq.... with the math and build combo I think up to 410-415 is achievable but will find out.... I would not be disappointed at all if I only with 390 to the tires but just striving for the max...Ed