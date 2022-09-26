400HP 2V N/A....Going back to my roots....

So one thing I wanted to share on Cold Air intakes and mounting in the firewall vs mounting in the engine bay...



First on my old set up with ported PI Heads, 11.1 cr full bolt on's/exhaust, 410s and DRs....the car ran 12.20's....



Around 2007 ish I tried the same piping for the CAI at 4 inches and mounted in the engine bay as the new elbow had trouble getting into the firewall..



When I took the car to the dyno it made the same HP levels and then took the car to Darlington raceway to get some runs...with the temperature being around 87 degrees...I ran the car with the cone in the engine bay.... the car only ran 13.1's all night and MPH was off by 3mph all night on a Friday.,.,. needless to say I was pretty fusterated....



I went back the next afternoon and modified my old set up and put the 4 in cone into the firewall again.... I kept the MAF in the same location...about 18 inches from the TB and ran at the track again the following afternoon...



I was running 12.20s again with the MPH back to normal at 111.5 average MPH... and it was 89 degrees at the time..



Bottom line...heat soak is a killer with the filter sucking hot air from the engine bay and I proved this.....



To confirm, I went to the track the following weekend and took both air filter set ups to test as it was bolt on from the after the MAF only..... for the filter in the engine bay and out...on the dyno with the hood open and normal testing conditions the power and TQ were the same.....



At the track with same day back to back testing....the car ran 12.21 at 111.5 and 13.05 at 108.5.....switched back to the fender well on last 2 passes and the car ran 12.19 and 12.20 as the temperature went down at dusk.....



Bottom line....dyno numbers mean nothing at the dragstrip and the ambient air temperatures sucking cold air from under the car vs hot air from under the hood made a huge performance difference at the track.... so If you have a CAI intake set up the best results will be to place in your fender well for the filter... numbers don't lie and I tested on 2 different weekends and same day at the track...heat soak kills...



