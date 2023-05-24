5.4 4v - 03 GT - LOW TPS Voltage

The issues:

absolutely nothing

Bare with me, its a story.Brothers car. A Frankenstein buildInitially a budget build, but I told my brother, the cheaper you go, the more problems. Taddaaa - here I am in his behalf.2003 Mustang GT2003 GT PCM5.4 4v swapped Navigator engine.SCT handheld tuner - with GT style tuneCar was running good initially with karkraft intake spacers with 99 Cobra Intake Manifold.Then more parts came. and so did the problems.MMR intake spacers5.0 Coyote Velocity Intake Manifold1993 year 5.0 style - 90mm Accufab Intake PlenumAppropriate spacers to make it all work.Notching the slots for the 99-04 style TPS sensor, I was once able to get it in the KOEO closed throttle 0.90v range but the sensor was not a direct fit to the 1993 Accufab mounting points, so it wouldn't stay within range because of the circular mounting lip elevating sensor from plenum.Fast forward, we instead opted to get a 1993 style TPS sensor since it would theoretically mate up perfectly. Matched wires from 93 sensor to 99-04 harness and crimped them down for now.Went online, found forums on TPS over the past 15 years. Nothing matched my scenario, or if it was close, the OP never posted results or ignored the community on advice.So I took my FLUKE Voltmeter and started at it. Fast learner - here I go.Surging idle, RPM's would rise as the temperature of the car would rise. ~1,100 through ~2,200 rpms.If I disconnect thehappens to the idle.Theis an 2001 style MAF; so no integrated IAT.Theis currently missing and plan to add that this weekend. PID's show this sensor at 100 degrees constantly in the SCT handheld scanner.Signal Wire (red probe) / White/Grey Ground Wire (black probe)Closed: -0.252vWOT: -1.600v maximumyes, increases from low value to WOT value at good rate5v Reference -Brown/white (red probe) / white/grey (black probe) = 4.779vBrown/white (red probe) / Accufab Plenum = 5.036vBrown/white (red probe) / Shock tower ground = 5.040vResistance testBrown/white (red probe) / negative battery terminal while connected = 2.626Brown/white (red probe) / negative battery with terminal disconnected = 0.846This realm of car electronics is new to me, please critique and help me figure this out.94-04 Haynes Manual