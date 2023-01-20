5 year total investment……..what do you think?

Purchased my 2000 GT vert 5 years ago, stocker with 74000 miles



Over these years I have kept it stock, weekend cruiser

New intake

Rims

Paint

Tranny rebuilt right

Radio

And have ordered a new top

98000 miles now, we travel all through the state on long weekends with it

Besides some dash dummy lights everything works including ice cold ac



Will finally break the $10k total investment, car purchase price plus the list.

Alway knew it was going to be a long term part of the weekend fleet

What does the nation think