5 year total investment……..what do you think?

Purchased my 2000 GT vert 5 years ago, stocker with 74000 miles
Over these years I have kept it stock, weekend cruiser
New intake
Rims
Paint
Tranny rebuilt right
Radio
And have ordered a new top
98000 miles now, we travel all through the state on long weekends with it
Besides some dash dummy lights everything works including ice cold ac
Will finally break the $10k total investment, car purchase price plus the list.
Alway knew it was going to be a long term part of the weekend fleet
What does the nation think
AF3D3C10-AEC0-4D3C-B16E-D9516597A735.jpeg956.5 KB · Views: 0
ED640C98-2ED4-4527-9A86-D3DB4069D457.jpeg776.5 KB · Views: 0
5C6C42D9-489E-4C6B-A9FF-DA04CD75BABD.jpeg725.3 KB · Views: 0
2862DEF7-03F0-4B40-959D-253765B7C3E6.jpeg1.2 MB · Views: 0
4D8EEF74-7901-4A2B-AD71-C6F954189098.jpeg946.5 KB · Views: 0