5 year total investment……..what do you think?

H

Hwystar1

Active Member
Jul 11, 2017
35
25
28
59
Purchased my 2000 GT vert 5 years ago, stocker with 74000 miles

Over these years I have kept it stock, weekend cruiser
New intake
Rims
Paint
Tranny rebuilt right
Radio
And have ordered a new top
98000 miles now, we travel all through the state on long weekends with it
Besides some dash dummy lights everything works including ice cold ac

Will finally break the $10k total investment, car purchase price plus the list.
Alway knew it was going to be a long term part of the weekend fleet
What does the nation think
 

Attachments

  • AF3D3C10-AEC0-4D3C-B16E-D9516597A735.jpeg
    AF3D3C10-AEC0-4D3C-B16E-D9516597A735.jpeg
    956.5 KB · Views: 0
  • ED640C98-2ED4-4527-9A86-D3DB4069D457.jpeg
    ED640C98-2ED4-4527-9A86-D3DB4069D457.jpeg
    776.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 5C6C42D9-489E-4C6B-A9FF-DA04CD75BABD.jpeg
    5C6C42D9-489E-4C6B-A9FF-DA04CD75BABD.jpeg
    725.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 2862DEF7-03F0-4B40-959D-253765B7C3E6.jpeg
    2862DEF7-03F0-4B40-959D-253765B7C3E6.jpeg
    1.2 MB · Views: 0
  • 4D8EEF74-7901-4A2B-AD71-C6F954189098.jpeg
    4D8EEF74-7901-4A2B-AD71-C6F954189098.jpeg
    946.5 KB · Views: 0

