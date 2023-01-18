532 and TKO600 even though the FB guy flaked.

I think i want to do it because my first one failed so miserably . It was my first mustang too. A 4 cylinder 87 LX hatch back that got all the junk yard 460 mods the wrong way. Didn't touch the brakes or suspension.....other than a manual brake adapter plate. Now that I've learned so much more it seems like a worthy challenge. If I was after HP I'd find a 351 and stroke it with the addition of my turbo system. I've said it before. The sweet spot ends at around 350hp on the street. After that it becomes a PITA without a ton of money. My current set up is beyond that. It's fun to drive but can be sketchy at times. The 460 is just because you don't see then on the street anymore. The parts for them have also dropped a bit in comparison to 302 or 351 parts. Probably because ebmveryone is using small blocks or those " dime a dozen " chevy engines. It is amazing how much power people make with those things. Nothing like a Ford big block stroker though. That torque is ridiculous. The sound is incredible.



The 460 cam be a complete heavy anchor if it isn't done right. My 460 car was a slug. It pushed through corners, bottomed out the suspension, and was not fast at all. It picked up speed but it was a stock junk yard engine with almost nothing done to it. The transmission was also weak and it still had the 7.5 rear with whatever gear was in that 4 banger.