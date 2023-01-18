532 and TKO600 even though the FB guy flaked.

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
Ok. I'm bored and doing some thinking. A low mileage 460 bock has come up on FB for 800. It's an RV engine with 37k.

Heads are about 1300 from Summitt. Roller camshaft conversion about 1400. Intake about 400.

My brain is working on connecting it to my tko600. Has anyone here done this ?

With aluminum heads and intake it would weigh about as much as an iron 351. If I did this swap I'd get the engine punched out to a 501 with over 500lb.ft. torque.

Everyone has gone turbo happy ( including me ). I'd kinda like to give the eco brands the middle finger with a huge big block.

Anyone have anything to add, ideas, or just wanna chime in ?

Screenshot_20230117_210744_Facebook.jpg
 

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Ok, I found one BBF with aluminum heads, intake and water pump that claimed 570 lbs and a 351 windsor, all steel block,heads and intake at 530 lbs, that's 40 lbs heaver, lighten up that 351 with some aluminium heads and intake and drop another what 50 lbs? Just off the cuff that's 90 lbs lighter,
Now I'm no expert but I bet a stroke and poke on that windsor and you got all the fun to be had with more room to work on it and it should turn and stop with less pucker factor than the BB
Just my opinion and not based on any real mechanical experience.
But the WOW factor of opening the hood and seeing all that big block largeness can be a factor.
 
Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
There's nothing like opening the hood and seeing a big block. I've been searching to see how much boost the block can hold. Without new pistons and rods I'm finding 6-7psi before damage happens. Might throw some pistons and rods in the thing.

My previous 460 fox was a dog. That car was completely unsafe. This one wouldn't be a race car. Just a cruiser that makes a bunch good noise.

100lbs of front end weight would be more evened out since I have the IRS rear. That also means I've got cobra brakes all the way around. I run the volvo EPAS so it wouldn't be hard to run hydroboost at all.

I found out they make adapters for the chevrolet TBI to be used on 4bbl intake. The megasuirt I have can run the gm TBI. The 454 TBI is around 500 complete. Could use a Holley EFI standalone system.

Right now, the hardest thing to sort out is everything needed to put the tko600 behind it. Might need to call Hanlon.

I've been around enough to know that I could buy a Dart block and send a small block to the moon. That isn't the point of all this. I want big and different. Very few foxes are running on the street with big blocks. If MS could handle the ford v10 that's what I'd be thinking of.
 
Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
I'm leaning towards building a 532. It would cost me about 6k to build w/ the block.

Came across this write up. I sure could use 700hp on 93 pump gas

www.motortrend.com

Building A Big-Block Ford Using Shelf Parts - Popular Hot Rodding Magazine

Read about how to build a 775hp big-block ford engine using off-the-shelf parts for a price of about $9,600 inside Popular Hot Rodding Magazine.
www.motortrend.com www.motortrend.com
 
Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
Monkeybutt2000 said:
You can make insane power with a 460. Buddy did a 514 Motorsports engine 20yrs ago, ran 10's NA. You can poke a 351w to a 427. I'm going with the lighter option.
The point of a big block isn't so much the physical displacement, but the physical size of the engine. A physically larger cylinder head has a lot more room for larger ports that can flow more air. There is a reason the big block Chevy engine still completely dominates drag racing.

Kurt
 
Does a 460 fit under a reasonably sized hood?

I'm a little bit more utilitarian, not sure i care what anyone sees under the hood, then again my guess is that that the only time someone else would see under the hood is if they were working on it or a car show and i'm surely no car show guy.

I often come up with engine swap ideas, but most of them are fleeting, thankfully.
Some are even backwards as far as power goes.
 
General karthief said:
Ok, I found one BBF with aluminum heads, intake and water pump that claimed 570 lbs and a 351 windsor, all steel block,heads and intake at 530 lbs, that's 40 lbs heaver, lighten up that 351 with some aluminium heads and intake and drop another what 50 lbs? Just off the cuff that's 90 lbs lighter,
Now I'm no expert but I bet a stroke and poke on that windsor and you got all the fun to be had with more room to work on it and it should turn and stop with less pucker factor than the BB
Just my opinion and not based on any real mechanical experience.
But the WOW factor of opening the hood and seeing all that big block largeness can be a factor.
When I built my 408w its actually alot lighter than the stock 351w was ...LOL...

Two of my aluminum heads weigh the same as 1 cast iron head.........LOL

All of my pistons weigh 397 grams each and my stroker crankshaft is a few lbs lighter than stock......

This is just a dinky camshaft w/.477 .493 lift in a 408w on a carb. and Edelbrock E-Street heads w/small S/S valves........

On a rw dyno and EFI tuned on a chip with an intake designed to deliver 40-60ft lbs of extra torque and the same engine is putting out 566ftlbs of torque on a camshaft under .500" lift w/ Comp cams Magnum 1.6 ratio rockers....

Its the same as having bigblock power in whats essentially Fords midblock because it has a higher deck than a 302....

My setup has a TKO 600 trans and so far its holding up pretty well and I powershift it very often too and from some things that happened beyond my control due to a faulty Term X system and being sent 120lb injectors in a 36lb box its now a slightly larger 410w w/1.7 shaft mounted rockers...

When you build an engine where the torque and hp doesnt intersect you've built yourself one stout azz engine and mine is just a high torque low rpm application that will never see valve float......LOL

IMG_3533 (1).jpg


IMG_3520.jpg

IMG 2020-10-29 201976.jpg


IMG_20211008_132810.jpg


Even when it was stock it was pretty modified..It had a ported stock intake and throttlebody ,pedestal style stamped steel roller tip 1.7 rockers added ,,19lb injectors upgraded to 24lbers ,,MSD 6 box w/coil and timing adjust knob w/a custom tune burned into the speed density ECU by Kenne Bell done years back through Mustang Magic to reflect the changes and deletions and when dynoed it was putting down some pretty stout power too until blowby reared its ugly head at 565,000 miles..I modified it at 287,000 miles but as you can see the 408w kinda grew in size with that monster intake........LOL

91 Bronco Topshot front 1.jpg
 
Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
90sickfox said:
Ok. I'm bored and doing some thinking. A low mileage 460 bock has come up on FB for 800. It's an RV engine with 37k.

Heads are about 1300 from Summitt. Roller camshaft conversion about 1400. Intake about 400.

My brain is working on connecting it to my tko600. Has anyone here done this ?

With aluminum heads and intake it would weigh about as much as an iron 351. If I did this swap I'd get the engine punched out to a 501 with over 500lb.ft. torque.

Everyone has gone turbo happy ( including me ). I'd kinda like to give the eco brands the middle finger with a huge big block.

Anyone have anything to add, ideas, or just wanna chime in ?
Wow, now we have someone chiming in with their entire 351 build thread. Like we are supposed to go with the absolute most cost/benefit rational engine choice every time now. This actually kind of bothers me. This isn't a business, we aren't rationalizing these choices on Microsoft Excel; it's a hobby, and it should be about what inspires you. No one on this forum is ever going to have the fastest Mustang ever. I had a friend with a 460 Mustang, and it was piece of :poo:. It wasn't even fast, but it was cool to do it. He got it under the stock hood with a carb on top. So yeah, definitely do the 460 swap, because it's cool, and fun. And there will be challenges to it, and you will find solutions to those challenges, and be proud of yourself when you over come them. Isn't that what this is about?

Kurt
 
Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
I think i want to do it because my first one failed so miserably . It was my first mustang too. A 4 cylinder 87 LX hatch back that got all the junk yard 460 mods the wrong way. Didn't touch the brakes or suspension.....other than a manual brake adapter plate. Now that I've learned so much more it seems like a worthy challenge. If I was after HP I'd find a 351 and stroke it with the addition of my turbo system. I've said it before. The sweet spot ends at around 350hp on the street. After that it becomes a PITA without a ton of money. My current set up is beyond that. It's fun to drive but can be sketchy at times. The 460 is just because you don't see then on the street anymore. The parts for them have also dropped a bit in comparison to 302 or 351 parts. Probably because ebmveryone is using small blocks or those " dime a dozen " chevy engines. It is amazing how much power people make with those things. Nothing like a Ford big block stroker though. That torque is ridiculous. The sound is incredible.

The 460 cam be a complete heavy anchor if it isn't done right. My 460 car was a slug. It pushed through corners, bottomed out the suspension, and was not fast at all. It picked up speed but it was a stock junk yard engine with almost nothing done to it. The transmission was also weak and it still had the 7.5 rear with whatever gear was in that 4 banger.
 
