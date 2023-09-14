#7 Cylinder looks... strange... Please take a look.

oz

oz

Founding Member
Jun 29, 2000
1,067
1
38
Plymouth, MI
#1
Greetings,
Long story short, blown head gasket on my '91 GT (on RH side), replacing both... Took LH head off and found some strange marks in cylinder #7. See attached...

Scuffs with small gouges in the scuffs.

What could cause this?

(stock short block, go fast parts, blower... making over 475 hp w/ conservative tune. After tune I lowered rev limit to keep engine intact - 50k original miles on engine, less than 1k since boosted)

THANKS!!!
oz
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20230912_233323309.jpg
    PXL_20230912_233323309.jpg
    447 KB · Views: 4
  • PXL_20230912_233228739.jpg
    PXL_20230912_233228739.jpg
    637.6 KB · Views: 4

