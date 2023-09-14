7 Cylinder looks... strange... Please take a look.

oz
Greetings,
Long story short, blown head gasket on my '91 GT (on RH side), replacing both... Took LH head off and found some strange marks in cylinder #7. See attached...
Scuffs with small gouges in the scuffs.
What could cause this?
(stock short block, go fast parts, blower... making over 475 hp w/ conservative tune. After tune I lowered rev limit to keep engine intact - 50k original miles on engine, less than 1k since boosted)
THANKS!!!
