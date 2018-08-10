Resource icon

Electrical '87-'93 GT Fog Lamp & Main Light Switch Fix 2018-08-10

No permission to download
Overview Updates (1) History Discussion
Blown88GT

Blown88GT

Founding Member
Nov 13, 1999
2,240
548
164
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
#1
Blown88GT submitted a new resource:

'87-'93 GT Fog Lamp & Main Light Switch Fix - Easy repair for headlamp circuit overheating

Main Light & Fog Lamp Switches - only affects GT's.

In the February, 1991 edition of Popular Mechanics, the "Car Clinic" by Mike Allen had the following:
Fogged Out
Q: "I have a 1988 Ford Mustang GT. After about 20 minutes with my headlights and fog lights on at the same time, the headlights blink intermittently."

A: "I rarely find the answer to a Car Clinic problem covered in a TSB, but every now and then...
Ford TSB 89-17-11 says this is caused by overheating in...
Click to expand...

Read more about this resource...
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
Okay, move it wherever you feel most will find it.
Too many rows of tabs for me to keep track of.
Borders around them would make them easier to see, i.e. make them actually look like tabs.
Right now, the appearance is not like tabs, they are just words in a row.
Tabs.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Diode Dynamics
It's HERE! Elite Series Sequential Foglight for 2018+ Ford Mustang | Diode Dynamics
Replies
18
Views
3K
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
D
Fox 1993 Gt Fog Lights Won't Turn On
Replies
8
Views
8K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Deleted member 215073
D
B
For Sale Unique 2007 Ford Mustang V6 Premium - with Modifications
Replies
0
Views
1K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
Bellini
B
FastDriver
  • Sticky
Technical Thread/how-to Index
Replies
3
Views
53K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FastDriver
FastDriver
txredgt
look at this steal!
Replies
19
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
SteedaGT9150
SteedaGT9150
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu