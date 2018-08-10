Blown88GT
Founding Member
-
- Nov 13, 1999
-
- 2,240
-
- 548
-
- 164
Blown88GT submitted a new resource:
'87-'93 GT Fog Lamp & Main Light Switch Fix - Easy repair for headlamp circuit overheating
Read more about this resource...
'87-'93 GT Fog Lamp & Main Light Switch Fix - Easy repair for headlamp circuit overheating
Main Light & Fog Lamp Switches - only affects GT's.
In the February, 1991 edition of Popular Mechanics, the "Car Clinic" by Mike Allen had the following:
Fogged Out
Q: "I have a 1988 Ford Mustang GT. After about 20 minutes with my headlights and fog lights on at the same time, the headlights blink intermittently."
A: "I rarely find the answer to a Car Clinic problem covered in a TSB, but every now and then...
Ford TSB 89-17-11 says this is caused by overheating in...
Read more about this resource...