It's HERE! Elite Series Sequential Foglight for 2018+ Ford Mustang | Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

FtNZvgD.jpg


Diode Dynamics is excited to introduce the Elite Series Combination Lamps for the 2018+ Mustang!


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0ZjwrJ_HV8


These lamps are a direct replacement for the 2018-2021 Ford Mustang's factory combination fog lamp housings, but provide greater functionality, maximum output, and a unique appearance. Designed for perfect fitment, these combination fog lamps illuminate in a cool white for your parking lights and DRL, and add a sequential turn signal as well as a modern startup sequence. They feature a gloss black bezel finish that matches the OEM headlights and are one of the best ways to easily add styling to your Mustang!


Aggressive appearance. The OEM combination lamps have a chrome appearance that sticks out from the blacked-out headlights. The Elite Series Combination Lamps have a gloss black bezel finish that matches the headlights for a more aggressive appearance on the road.

NXeInxv.gif

Unique startup. Not only do these lamps provide an increase in performance, they also feature a unique startup sequence. Anytime you unlock or lock your Mustang, or open the doors, they will turn on in a startup animation. The lamps sweep on before sequencing off, and then gradually ramp-up to full brightness.

qtvh0mh.jpg

Fog upgrade. The fog light optic has been completely redesigned to be larger with a sharper cutoff, wider beam pattern, and 30% more light output than the stock fog.

hJQWqJY.jpg

The fog light is available in a cool white or selective yellow color. The white is a 6000K color temperature, which is a true cool white output, and matches the factory headlights. The selective yellow is a 3000K color temperature, great for high contrast in poor weather or a distinctive look on the road.


Sequencing turn signal. Anytime you hit your turn signal, they light up in a programmable sequential amber pattern, just like the factory tail lights, to indicate signaling. Use the integrated switch to choose between U.S., E.U., and static blink rates to achieve your own custom look!
  • US: Sequential turn signal rate that matches the USDM tail lights​
  • EU: Faster sequential turn signal rate​
  • Off: Static, non-sequential turn signal​
pjnYq24.jpg

High-power DRL. These combination fog lamps operate as an extra, high-power daytime running light, so you can show them off day or night. The included harness connects to your headlights and enables them to light up with high intensity for visibility even in direct sunlight.


OEM-fitment. At Diode Dynamics, we use a 3D scanner to develop plug-and-play replacement housings that will be a perfect fit. Simply remove the original housings, and ours will fit directly in its place. They also use OEM connectors that plug right into the factory socket.

In the Box:
NOTE: These lamps are not compatible with the Shelby GT350, GT350R, and GT500 models.

See how to install our Elite Series Combination Fog Lamp for 2018-2021 Ford Mustang!


View: https://youtu.be/tPdLbxFM7os


5mEaVsG.jpg


Reliable operation. Like most Diode Dynamics products, these Mustang combination fog lamps are designed with newer constant-current circuitry and transient voltage protection. These features, found in factory-installed lighting components, protect the circuit over time, ensuring years of flicker-free performance.

iA8NkYi.jpg

These lamps were designed to last the life of your vehicle, and have been subjected to advanced transient voltage testing. These tests replicate the electrical wear and tear experienced in automotive environments every time your alternator starts and stops, which is what kills less robust electronics over time. They are also tested for long-term operation from -40 to 185 degrees F, vibration, and corrosion. All of these tests are completed to SAE/DOT standards, just like the factory components.

Diode Dynamics Elite Series Combination Fog Lamp for 2018-2021 Ford Mustang are proudly assembled in the U.S.A, and are backed by a 3-year warranty.


If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to post, PM, or email [email protected].

PM us for the free-shipping code (U.S. forum members only)

Thanks for looking,
John C.
Diode Dynamics
 
