I have the tail light lenses off my 93 Coupe for sale. $100 for the pair and buyer pays shipping. Both lenses have the Ford logo and part numbers so they are OEM and I am pretty sure they are the original ones but I bought the car in 2000 so I cannot account for the 7 years I did not own it. They have some light scratches and in general show their age but overall I would give them a 7/10. A quick polish would make them an 8/10 and some paint between the raised portions of the lens would get them to a solid 9/10. An install kit (12 clips and butyl seal) will be needed and are sold at LMR, CJ Pony Parts, etc.
Driver Side
Passenger Side
Wanted to get these wrapped, padded, and boxed up as I need the space in the garage. So they are ready to ship when someone wants them.
Driver Side
Passenger Side
Wanted to get these wrapped, padded, and boxed up as I need the space in the garage. So they are ready to ship when someone wants them.
Last edited: