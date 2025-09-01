Take a look at my rack!

Would this still have been the same rack they were using in 1992. I don't mean fit here, I mean exact same style?

The rack was painted black which I believe they stopped doing at some point. Would a 1992 have come from the factory with a rack painted black?

The boots sold at CJ's Pony Parts and LMR and advertised as "factory style" are slightly different. Where the little tube (air pressure equalizer?) attaches to the boot is a 90 degree snorkel on the ones at CJ's and LMR. If you look at mine below the end of the entire boot is egg shaped with the tube going into the end. Again, which would a 1992 have had fresh from the factory?

I have a 1992 LX with a steering rack that started to leak. I found someone to rebuild it, as I'm trying to keep all original. When they parts washed it most of the paint came off, and I was just working on removing what's left so I can go ahead and paint it again. However, in the process I noticed some things that made me ask questions.The paperwork that came with the car shows it had a steering repair in 1994, but does not provide much detail. This rack has SPR-CT-86E07B (with a sideways 8 above it) and "85 11 11". It also has a Ford oval symbol. Other numbers are "R5142 1" and RF-EOBC-3550-AA. I'm thinking this rack was cast on 11/11 1985 and was assembled into a complete rack in 1986 week 7 so maybe Feb 9 to 15th 1986? If so, this rack predates the car, which means that repar was likely swapping out the rack for a rebuild.If that's true, it raises a bunch of questions for me as I'm trying to keep this car as close to rolled off the assembly line condition as possible.Any tips for painting? From looking at it before it went out it did not appear they were very careful with the paint job. Looked like a quick spray of black over everything, including connections.Any information greatly appreciated.