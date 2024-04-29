MSD Mustang Box To Factory Ignition Harness 8874 (86-95 5.0L Mustang) - Free Shipping FREE SHIPPING! Simplifies Installation. This MSD wiring harness simplifies the installation of a MSD 6-series box on your 5.0L Mustang. The wiring harness plugs

I recently bought an '88 Mustang GT that has been converted to carburetor. It has the stock TFI distributor in it. I bought a MSD Digital 6AL and would like to hook it up in the car. Below are the things I would like to accomplish-1.) rev limiter2.) adjustable timing that isn't locked out like it currently is3.) have the factory tach be functionalI don't know if all of those are possible using the MSD Digital 6AL box with the factory distributor or not. I did some searching on the internet and I read where people are saying to get a distributor out of an '85, not sure if that would help accomplish what I want to do or not.I also found the harness below on American Muscle's site to hook up a MSD box to the factory igntion system. I'm thinking the harness wouldn't do me any good since I don't have a computer anymore but I don't know for sure.