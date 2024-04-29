pindude80
I recently bought an '88 Mustang GT that has been converted to carburetor. It has the stock TFI distributor in it. I bought a MSD Digital 6AL and would like to hook it up in the car. Below are the things I would like to accomplish-
1.) rev limiter
2.) adjustable timing that isn't locked out like it currently is
3.) have the factory tach be functional
I don't know if all of those are possible using the MSD Digital 6AL box with the factory distributor or not. I did some searching on the internet and I read where people are saying to get a distributor out of an '85, not sure if that would help accomplish what I want to do or not.
I also found the harness below on American Muscle's site to hook up a MSD box to the factory igntion system. I'm thinking the harness wouldn't do me any good since I don't have a computer anymore but I don't know for sure.
