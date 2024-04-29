Engine '88 GT Carb'd, want to hook up MSD Box

I recently bought an '88 Mustang GT that has been converted to carburetor. It has the stock TFI distributor in it. I bought a MSD Digital 6AL and would like to hook it up in the car. Below are the things I would like to accomplish-

1.) rev limiter
2.) adjustable timing that isn't locked out like it currently is
3.) have the factory tach be functional


I don't know if all of those are possible using the MSD Digital 6AL box with the factory distributor or not. I did some searching on the internet and I read where people are saying to get a distributor out of an '85, not sure if that would help accomplish what I want to do or not.

I also found the harness below on American Muscle's site to hook up a MSD box to the factory igntion system. I'm thinking the harness wouldn't do me any good since I don't have a computer anymore but I don't know for sure.

www.americanmuscle.com

MSD Mustang Box To Factory Ignition Harness 8874 (86-95 5.0L Mustang) - Free Shipping

FREE SHIPPING! Simplifies Installation. This MSD wiring harness simplifies the installation of a MSD 6-series box on your 5.0L Mustang. The wiring harness plugs
www.americanmuscle.com www.americanmuscle.com
 

