Engine Carb'd 88 GT, need centrifugal advance, will an '85 Distributor Work?

pindude80

Apr 8, 2024
Cincinnati, OH
I recently bought an '88 GT and put a new engine in it. A previous owner converted it to carb and left the factory EFI distributor in it. We have the timing locked out at 35 degrees. I would like to install a distributor that will have mechanical advance. I think I read somewhere that I can use an '85 Mustang 5.0 HO distributor. I have a MSD 6AL box I will be wiring up as well because I need a rev limiter.

Is that correct that I can use an '85 distributor and have mechanical advance? This is the distributor I was looking at: https://www.rockauto.com/en/moreinf...saLF0BeVToYFnu04v0/tWMIc8rWhYp/LhEwLXaXkgZpsr

Can I run that distributor on my setup and get mechanical timing advance? Also, am I able to run the larger style cap? I think there is an "adapter" on my EFI dizzy that comes off, screws onto this distributor, and that will let me run the larger cap. Is that correct?
 

