Engine '91 5.0 dies when turning on Innova code reader in Key on Engine Running mode

Y

YVR_FOX5.0VERT

New Member
Apr 26, 2023
2
0
1
So i just picked up the innova OBD1 code reader.

When I try to scan in Key on Engine Off mode, it will cycle the fuel pump and then start reading codes.

With the car running, when I attempt to start the scan, it kills the motor.

Am I missing something here?
 

Mustang5L5 said:
Can you try it with a simple jumper wire in the test port to initiate the code reading process just to see if it does the same thing?
I just read a write up on LMR. When using the jumper method it needs to be installed first prior to starting the engine. With the scan tool i attempted to run the scan with it already running. Maybe I need to initiate test first then start the car.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
40,168
15,848
224
Massachusetts
YVR_FOX5.0VERT said:
I just read a write up on LMR. When using the jumper method it needs to be installed first prior to starting the engine. With the scan tool i attempted to run the scan with it already running. Maybe I need to initiate test first then start the car.
I use an Innova 3145 to pull my codes. I can initiate the test with the car running and it pulls the codes fine.
 
