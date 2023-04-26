YVR_FOX5.0VERT
Apr 26, 2023
2
0
1
So i just picked up the innova OBD1 code reader.
When I try to scan in Key on Engine Off mode, it will cycle the fuel pump and then start reading codes.
With the car running, when I attempt to start the scan, it kills the motor.
Am I missing something here?
