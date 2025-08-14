Hey guys, first-time poster here. I've been troubleshooting my 88 Fox 5.0 for the past few days after randomly my idle became very rough, fluctuating rapidly between 700-900 RPM needle all over the place. In addition, the car shakes and thumps very badly when accelerating at the low end, not as bad higher but not normal either. When at idle the car smells very rich like unburned gas. I've put in a new IAC, done base idle resets, and verified the TPS voltage. I don't believe there is a vacuum leak; my spark plugs look okay, and the fuel pump primes when the key is turned. Speaking on the base idle reset when adding accessories, the car does not want to run, and the problem of sputtering and roughness returns. On the initial start for the day, the car runs fine, but once the car gets to around 180-200 degrees, problems start. I believe the car has a mild cam and MSD distributor and ignition (done by the previous owner). Not too sure where to go from here. I was thinking the TFI Module on the distributor because it seems to be missing and only after it's warmed up. The cap and rotor look okay; I did buff them up a little as well, same with the plugs. I did run the code reader as well and most of the time got 11, 10 ,11 but my father did it once and got 14, 66, and 96. I try to do a running test, and the car almost chokes and clicks, and the reader turns off, and the engine goes low. I looked the codes up, and they didn't make a whole lot of sense. I know the MAF sensor is clean. I did take it out to inspect it, the same with the throttle body stock intake too. I'm wondering if it could be a stuck or leaky injector or EGR valve. IDK, but I don't want to have to take apart my whole car with no vision (daily driver). Thank you in advance for replies!