Hey y'all, I'm a little desperate and figured I'd try this forum as well. I have been trying to follow the checklist to the best of my abilities. I've got a 91 5.0l, it was running fine and I stored it over winter and now it won't fire back up. Cranks super healthy, fuel pump doesn't turn off, I can hear and feel fuel moving around in the injector lines. So far I've:



Replaced fuel pump, fuel filter, fuel pump relay, EEC relay, fuel pressure regulator, probably a couple of other things I'm forgetting.



I've got spark from ignition switch to coil, from coil to distributor, from distributor to spark plugs. I've definitely got air, I've re-set the distributor timing to TDC, I've brought my ecu to get tested and it tested out fine, all caps have been replaced in it. I get 12v at the ecu connector, I get 12v at coil, and 12v at ignition switch.



Tps sensor is sitting at a cool 0.86v, not 3.7+ or whatever it takes to think the engine is flooded from that. Pretty sure I'm getting 12v at stuff like MAF, I'm planning on checking everything again today, and if anyone wants exact module voltage please just ask.



Fusible link cable seems okay, I get like 4.5v to the injector red wires though. I read somewhere my multimeter might not be able to read the 12v pulse properly and it might show around 4.5v? Is that bs? Planning on cutting back the injector wiring harness and making sure nothing is broken. Was recommended to replace the TFI and sensor in the distributor but wondering if there was a way I could test that stuff without a noid light? Otherwise I think I'm gonna go buy a set today.



Any help or ideas would be greatly appreciated. She was running fine before I cannot for the life of me fix it and I've followed the checklist multiple times now haha