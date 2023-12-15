A Ford Motorsport SVO catalog 94/95 Cobra upper intake and correct 94/95 cobra lower intake. Both are uncut/unported/original. All threads are good. Finished in Ford grey enamel + matte clear, which makes cleaning soooo much easier than the porous OE finish.
Upper PN: RF-F4Z3-9425-AC
Lower PN: RF-F4ZE-9K461-B0
In a freak accident, a tree fell on my SN95 in one of the few times it wasn't in the garage, this is the last of my 94/95 specific engine parts. Price is $600 shipped, buyer covers paypal/venmo fees. Please let me know if you have any questions.
