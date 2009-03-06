94 gt starts but shuts off after few seconds

I bought a 94 gt that starts then dies after a few seconds. If i feather the throttle it wants to keep running but wont. I am pretty sure i have fuel pressure cause when i take hoses off it spurts out and i can hear the pump turn on. i check for spark and its there. The egr pipe is capped and i am waiting for the delete kit. the fuel filter is new the plugs and wires are new and the injectors are off another car that was running fine. most of the smog crap is taken off. The oil sending unit is plugged and a new one is on the way! Need some advice PLEASE
Thanks
