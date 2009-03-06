94 gt starts but shuts off after few seconds

I bought a 94 gt that starts then dies after a few seconds. If i feather the throttle it wants to keep running but wont. I am pretty sure i have fuel pressure cause when i take hoses off it spurts out and i can hear the pump turn on. i check for spark and its there. The egr pipe is capped and i am waiting for the delete kit. the fuel filter is new the plugs and wires are new and the injectors are off another car that was running fine. most of the smog crap is taken off. The oil sending unit is plugged and a new one is on the way! Need some advice PLEASE
Thanks
 

You need to confirm fuel pressure, spark and injector pulsing while cranking (when it won't start).

Also pull codes.

Good luck.
 
theres 5 gals. of gas. When i plug the gauge into the line coming into the rail I get about 90psi (the gauge is not tee'd in the supply line, just plugging it) i have spark to ground and was reading spark on the timing gun. some codes i got were high egr voltage output, secondary fuel pump circuit fault. thanks for the help:D
 
a similar behavior has also been associated with a dirty mass air flow (MAF) sensor element. if the voltages from that are off, you could be way too lean or rich at idle which can keep it from being able to run. have you tried cleaning your MAF element?

i might also check the IAC (Idle Air Controller) ... it might be stuck closed. when my IAC was sticking, it would sporadically and randomly either idle too high (stuck open) or want to die when i took my foot off the gas (stuck closed). this doesn't sound very similar to your symptoms tho.
 
90 PSI is only about 3 times what you should see. Confirm that reading.

Check your EGR baseline. It should be closed at idle. If the vac lines are crossed, the car will either run very crappy or stall if the EGR is open at idle.
 
A little history on the car please. Has it been sitting for any extended period of time? You say some stuff has been removed, so someones obviously been at work. Everything plugged in under the hood? MAF, IAC, TPS, etc. What are you getting for fuel pressure at the schrader valve when you first turn the key on? What does it read when you start and then as it stalls? Any strange noises when it does run? A massive vac leak could cause issues. Let us know what you find. Good luck.
 
