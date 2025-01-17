Advice after break down.

So the back storry and info.I had an accident. 1995 gt aode.Is this a comon issue ? Anyone know what could have made this happen ?Has it happend to annyone els?Piston 8Bone stock internals.Smog deleteTuneCold air intake410 gears98 pump gas.No h/c/iNo boostNo nosIncident happend on acceleration.(no kickdown )Now the engine is apart and time to rebuild.And i have no hp number more like a feeling goal.Im thinking hci a decent one (budget friendly maybe?)Converter(i think it translates too)And a sc for maybe 0.6 bar.what are decent uppgrades to do wile the motor is out? Or needed? Maybe some good fixes and uppgrades wile im doing it?Also if u got an educated guess on the error that caused this feel free to guess all help and perspektives are welcome.(got a decent list of couses my self)Gonna be a fun car for goofing around and redlight races/weekend car.If you know what the adderad side skirt and front bumper is id like too know that alsoSorry for bad english and gramar misstakes.(and long post)