Advice after break down.

May 13, 2023
Sweden
So the back storry and info.
I had an accident. 1995 gt aode.
Is this a comon issue ? Anyone know what could have made this happen ?
Has it happend to annyone els?
Piston 8
Bone stock internals.
Smog delete
Tune
Cold air intake
410 gears
98 pump gas.

No h/c/i
No boost
No nos
Incident happend on acceleration.(no kickdown )

Now the engine is apart and time to rebuild.
And i have no hp number more like a feeling goal.

Im thinking hci a decent one (budget friendly maybe?)
Converter(i think it translates too)
And a sc for maybe 0.6 bar.

what are decent uppgrades to do wile the motor is out? Or needed? Maybe some good fixes and uppgrades wile im doing it?

Also if u got an educated guess on the error that caused this feel free to guess all help and perspektives are welcome.(got a decent list of couses my self)

Gonna be a fun car for goofing around and redlight races/weekend car.

If you know what the adderad side skirt and front bumper is id like too know that also :D

Sorry for bad english and gramar misstakes.(and long post)
 

He's in Sweden.


Your best bet in your situation in my opinion is going to be to purchase a crate motor and have it shipped.


Do not throw [anything] away.


If you try and do this project piece by piece, the shipping charges are going to murder you.

You can get bumper covers and hardware easy enough at places like LMR: https://lmr.com/product/search?vehicle=1979-93-Mustang&q=bumper&productListPage=1

Here's a link to the skirts:


Now, if you have access to the tools and a machine shop necessary to rebuild the engine then press on with pride. Get a [complete] rebuild kit. I don't imagine you're going to be able to just run the hardware stores for [details].
 
#7
Thanks for the advice.
Buy i have never done a full rebuild so I think this is the time too do it my self.
Parts is easy to come by but the shipping time and find the parts in usa is the problem due to me not knowing the proper wordings and lingo :(
(Taxes is what makes the wolrd work in sweden) you can deduct alot for it.(company)

But anny tips on what too do wile im att it? Like i said gonna do hci and a sc/06bar and im guessing thats around 350 rwhp?
 
#8
Good forged pistons don't weigh nearly as much as they did years ago.
Buy quality parts, not out of the box TRW forgings that have not changed in 30 years.
Regardless, I doubt that you could tell the difference between a heavy piston and a light one with this build.
You are not going to be spinning enough rpm for it to matter.
 
#9
I’ve only had experience with TrickFlow forged pistons. Had them put in the engine during a full short block build. They were great, as far as one can tell a piston is great lol
H/CI with a supercharger? Way more than 350rwhp… guess it depends on the H/C/I combo but still.
 
#10
Agreed. For a 350 HP N/A combo, I'd run hyper pistons every single time. I'd much rather have the tighter tolerances than the 'brain placebo' about forged pistons. :D
 
#12
Well im thinking more of the rotating force it will bring more then the part it self.
But it will need to pair it with the crank right? If I do forged
 
#13
Well i think ill do some trick flow top end kit stuff or anny decent top endkit. Recomendations is welcome budget and not budget. Im thinking max 5k but thats all i got for funkar left after rebuilding. So maybe 2k?
 
#15
That’s gonna be tight. I just paid $1700 for ‘bare’ TrickFlow heads (just the heads), but I bought new. Maybe you could find used parts.
 
#16
You said 98 octane gas? In you opening post. Also totally stock , but that blown apart piston suggest going lean .
Never the less you could get a scat stoked kit and go 347.
 
#20
The difference is in the metallurgy. Hyper pistons don't grow/shrink as much as cast slugs, have tighter a tolerance, and are stronger.

Had I to do it over again, they're what I'd opt for over the forged. Hell, my 600 HP Caddy uses Hyper slugs. :shrug:
 
