Advice after break down.

So the back storry and info.
I had an accident. 1995 gt aode.
Is this a comon issue ? Anyone know what could have made this happen ?
Has it happend to annyone els?
Piston 8
Bone stock internals.
Smog delete
Tune
Cold air intake
410 gears
98 pump gas.
No h/c/i
No boost
No nos
Incident happend on acceleration.(no kickdown )
Now the engine is apart and time to rebuild.
And i have no hp number more like a feeling goal.
Im thinking hci a decent one (budget friendly maybe?)
Converter(i think it translates too)
And a sc for maybe 0.6 bar.
what are decent uppgrades to do wile the motor is out? Or needed? Maybe some good fixes and uppgrades wile im doing it?
Also if u got an educated guess on the error that caused this feel free to guess all help and perspektives are welcome.(got a decent list of couses my self)
Gonna be a fun car for goofing around and redlight races/weekend car.
If you know what the adderad side skirt and front bumper is id like too know that also
Sorry for bad english and gramar misstakes.(and long post)
I had an accident. 1995 gt aode.
Is this a comon issue ? Anyone know what could have made this happen ?
Has it happend to annyone els?
Piston 8
Bone stock internals.
Smog delete
Tune
Cold air intake
410 gears
98 pump gas.
No h/c/i
No boost
No nos
Incident happend on acceleration.(no kickdown )
Now the engine is apart and time to rebuild.
And i have no hp number more like a feeling goal.
Im thinking hci a decent one (budget friendly maybe?)
Converter(i think it translates too)
And a sc for maybe 0.6 bar.
what are decent uppgrades to do wile the motor is out? Or needed? Maybe some good fixes and uppgrades wile im doing it?
Also if u got an educated guess on the error that caused this feel free to guess all help and perspektives are welcome.(got a decent list of couses my self)
Gonna be a fun car for goofing around and redlight races/weekend car.
If you know what the adderad side skirt and front bumper is id like too know that also
Sorry for bad english and gramar misstakes.(and long post)